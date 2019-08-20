

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba during Monday's match. (Carl Recine)

Postgame frustrations turned ugly after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton in the English Premier League Monday, as a penalty kick attempt led to an onslaught on racist criticism followed by calls for change to social media practices and policies.

The Premiere League, which kicked off a new season earlier this month, has already faced several incidents of racial targeting and abuse of players online, but Monday’s episode involved the biggest name yet: Paul Pogba.

In the second half of Monday’s match, Pogba, Manchester’s star midfielder who has had a rocky relationship with the club’s gargantuan fan base, had a chance to put United ahead with a penalty kick. But the French international failed to convert from the spot and the Red Devils finished with a disappointing tie against the Wanderers.

Afterward, Pogba was targeted with criticism online, some of it racial. Manchester United released a statement Monday night condemning the abuse and vowing to take action.

“We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us,” the team said in a statement. “We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases.”

Club officials weren’t the only ones to call for social media companies to respond. Newly arrived United defender Harry Maguire, a star for the English national team, said social media needed to “do something” about the abuse that Pogba and others have received.

“Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving license,” he tweeted. “Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people.”

Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it... Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people. @Twitter @instagram https://t.co/bzow073aTw — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 20, 2019

United forward Marcus Rashford also weighed in, saying “you attack [Pogba] you attack us all.”

Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all... @ManUtd https://t.co/PgalnFQMeu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 20, 2019

Last week, Chelsea condemned “abhorrent posts” online that targeted young forward Tammy Abraham after he, too, failed to convert a penalty kick.

“We are disgusted with the abhorrent posts we have seen on social media,” a club spokesman said. “Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour unacceptable. It has no place at this club and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them.”

Read more on soccer:

After field-invading fan injures Adrian, Liverpool is nearly out of goalkeepers

For women’s soccer to keep growing, elite clubs must compete more often

For this soccer superstar, skipping World Cup in protest was painful, lonely and necessary

As talks break down, Megan Rapinoe says USWNT ‘won’t accept anything less than equal pay’

VAR makes a rude entrance to the English Premier League