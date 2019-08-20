

Nationals reliever Hunter Strickland had a rough day Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Washington Nationals reliever Hunter Strickland said on social media that he broke his nose Tuesday while lifting weights at PNC Park. Manager Dave Martinez described the incident before Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, noting that Strickland would undergo X-rays. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Martinez’s account.

Strickland was seen in the clubhouse around 4 p.m., his nose bandaged and the right side of his face noticeably red. His eyes were a bit watery as he went to meet head athletic trainer Paul Lessard. They soon went to get X-rays at a nearby doctor’s office, and not long after Strickland headed to Instagram.

“Broken nose never killed anyone,” he wrote. "… barbell=1 me=0″

Strickland was playing catch in right field about an hour before the Nationals’ 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Pirates. He threw for a few minutes before going to sign autographs along the right field line. His short-term availability remained unclear.

The Nationals acquired Strickland in a trade deadline deal with Seattle, and he has a 1.29 ERA in eight appearances with the club. He had missed most of this season with a strained right lat muscle, pitching in just four games with the Mariners, but the Nationals took a flier on him after scouting his minor league appearances.

[Sean Doolittle believes ‘the team deserves better,’ says he needs to earn back closer role]

Washington could probably get by for one game without him. The Nationals won, 13-0, on Monday and only had to use Javy Guerra, Kyle McGowin and Tanner Rainey to cover 5 2/3 innings of relief. If Strickland has to go on the injured list, a replacement is unlikely to arrive before Wednesday.

Strickland’s injury came amid a busy pregame for the Nationals. Martinez confirmed that Joe Ross, not Erick Fedde, will stay in the rotation once Max Scherzer returns, but Ross’s status for Saturday’s start is uncertain because of a right shin contusion. Ross was hit in the leg by a sharp comebacker in the Nationals’ win Monday. He had a wrap on his shin before Tuesday’s game, and Martinez said Ross was “pretty sore.” If Ross can’t make his next start, Fedde will take his place with a little extra rest; he previously pitched Sunday.

Left-handed reliever Roenis Elías is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday at PNC Park. Elías, another reliever acquired from the Mariners ahead of the trade deadline, injured his right hamstring running to first base in his first game with the Nationals. He has been rehabbing and was eligible to come off the injured list a week ago. But Washington is taking its time, wanting to make sure Elías is healthy enough to pitch for the rest of the season.

That was one step toward the Nationals’ staff getting healthier. The next steps for Ross, and now Strickland, remain up in the air.

TUESDAY’S LINEUPS

Nationals (68-56)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Asdrúbal Cabrera 2B

Matt Adams, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Victor Robles, CF

Stephen Strasburg, P

Pirates (51-73)

Adam Frazier, 2B

Bryan Reynolds, LF

Starling Marte, CF

Josh Bell, 1B

Colin Moran, 3B

José Osuna, RF

Kevin Newman, SS

Jacob Stallings, C

Chris Archer, P

