

Francesco Sani during a volleyball game at Walter Johnson High School in the spring of 2019.

Growing up in Trento, Italy, all Francesco Sani wanted was to be a soccer star. But volleyball was in his blood.

His mother, Amy, played professional volleyball in France for four years after earning an athletic scholarship to Duke. She joined a team in Italy, and was able to occasionally entice Francesco, who goes by Cesco, to pepper with her when he was a kid. Cesco was a natural at the warm-up drill, but whenever Amy brought up playing on a team, he changed the subject.

“I’d be like ‘Francesco, you should try’ and he did not want to try,” Amy said with a laugh. “I think it was third or fourth grade. I was like, ‘Go and try, just to please me,’ and he did not want to do it, so that’s when I stopped.”

A few years later, Cesco was invited to try out for a team in Trento. The scouts had more success getting him onto the court (and away from the field) than his mother.

“I actually liked it this time,” Cesco, 17, said. “Maybe because I was playing with my two friends that were also invited. After that, I got invited to go to another one, and I was like, ‘Sweet. This is insane. I like this.’”

Cesco joined a team in sixth grade and stuck with the sport through a move to the United States — first to Virginia Beach for a year and then to Maryland, where his family currently lives. Cesco worked to improve his game as an outside hitter, and put muscle on his rail-thin frame, which grew to be 6-foot-8. He earned looks from some of the best men’s college volleyball programs, including Penn State, Ohio State, UCLA, and UC Irvine, the last of which he is committed to.

Most recently, the rising high school senior made the U.S. Boys Youth National Team as one of four players from the East Coast, overcoming the challenges of playing a sport that, while growing, still has just modest popularity among boys in the area. He is part of the 12-man roster competing in Tunisia for the FIVB Under-19 World Championship. Their opening match is Wednesday.



USA Volleyball pipeline before making the 2019 U.S. Boys Youth National Team. (Courtesy of USA Volleyball)

“I can’t wait, to be honest,” Cesco said. “It’s just a lot of high-level volleyball. I love it.”

Nationwide participation in boys volleyball has grown each year since 2009 and increased about 20 percent over the last decade, according to the National High School Federation’s latest sports participation survey in 2017-18, and interested male participants have a successful model to look up to in the U.S. national team, which just qualified for its 10th straight Olympics to compete in Tokyo next summer. The U.S. team is ranked second in the world and has won three gold and two bronze medals.

Almost half of all states, including Maryland, have sanctioned high school boys volleyball teams. Still, roughly a third of high school participants are from California, which remains an epicenter for high-level competition for both boys and girls volleyball.

To be seen on a national stage by coaches who didn’t have “any idea who [he] was,” Cesco had to go beyond the demands of players from volleyball hotspots in Southern California and the Midwest. He spent time editing together recruiting videos, traveled cross-country to train with better-recognized teams, and deferred to a coach whose advice he was once reluctant to accept: his mother.

“There were very small clubs [in Maryland] that were not very intense,” Amy said. “They practiced once a week as opposed to the one in Virginia Beach that was three times a week, like a girls program. I talked to one club and they said, ‘We could offer that, but we don’t have coaches. We don’t have the commitment. We don’t have the structure.’”

That’s when Amy offered to coach her son’s club team. She said she wanted to continue the training Cesco started in Italy and Virginia Beach. As a former professional player, Amy knows the game better than most. Cesco said training with his mother was “amazing,” and that she pushed him harder than anyone else.

“She knows me better than anyone,” Cesco said. “If there’s something I need to work on, she will know exactly how to work on it, and when to work on it.”



Francesco Sani during a volleyball game at Walter Johnson High School in the spring of 2019. (Courtesy of Lifetouch)

Cesco remains focused when it comes to improving his game, going to the gym whenever he can and setting balls up to the ceiling in his bedroom when he can’t. He started as a ninth grader on a Walter Johnson High School team that won a county championship, and then rode his work ethic and a massive growth spurt before 10th grade to become a dominant force on the court.

“I remember sometimes just catching myself watching him swing,” said club teammate Malachy Dwyer. “Because he goes up with such an aggressive mentality and puts everything into the ball every time he hits it that it’s almost awe-inspiring. You kind of get caught admiring it.”

While Cesco is a source of inspiration for local teammates and his younger brother, Sebastiano, who will try out for the high school team in the spring, the older Sani says he has been motivated by the success of Jaylen Jasper, another local standout from Annapolis, Md. who is now a rising junior on the team at Stanford University. Cesco also draws from his mother’s experience playing professionally overseas.

“I want to go back to Trento after college and play pro there,” Cesco said. “And then hopefully pursue my career with the national team all the way up to the Olympics."

In addition to his long-term goals, Cesco now resembles his mother in another important way:

“I want to encourage people to try out the game. If they’re like me and think volleyball’s uncool or a girls’ sport, no. it’s unreal. They should definitely just try it out.”

