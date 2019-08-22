

A Belarusian rower hoping to qualify for the Paralympic Games next summer in Tokyo died Wednesday when his boat capsized during training for the World Championships on the Linz-Ottensheim regatta course on an arm of the Danube in Austria.

An experienced para-rower in the PR1 men’s single sculls, Dzmitry Ryshkevich, 33, disappeared from sight when his boat flipped. Although officials stated that a rescue boat with a lifeguard was on the spot immediately, Ryshkevich’s body was not found until about three hours later, when divers entered the water, which is about 8 feet deep and described by World Rowing.com as “murky.” His body was found near where his boat capsized and a doctor pronounced him dead at the scene.

An investigation began, with a preliminary focus on the stabilizing floating device, a pontoon, located at the side of para-rowing boats. According to World Rowing, the “fixation” of the pontoon was broken, but Ryshkevich would still have been able to unfasten the seat belt and remove his shoes. Rowers in the PR1 category “row with their arms only,” according to the World Rowing Federation (FISA) guidelines, and “use strapping around their midsection to provide support and stability in the boat.”

Tragic news from the @WorldRowing Championships. All at the British Paralympic Association are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Belarus Para rower Dzmitry Ryshkevich. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/rO2G2EP8sD — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 22, 2019

Ryshkevich took up para-rowing in 2013 and had competed in two prior World Championships. This year’s competition begins Sunday.

“We are all shocked at this news and at this time the thoughts of the whole Paralympic movement are with the family, friends, teammates of the athlete and with our colleagues at the National Paralympic Committee of Belarus,” Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, said (via the BBC).

“I will be writing today to Oleg Chepel, the president of NPC Belarus, to offer my prayers and sympathies following this accident and also send my thoughts to members of the close-knit rowing community who must all be devastated at this news.”

Matt Smith, the head of FISA, promised to release “full details” when the investigation has concluded.

