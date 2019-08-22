

D.C. United began Wednesday night’s game without urgency or cohesion, and the rivalry match against the New York Red Bulls started to spiral deeper into the visitors’ favor. It seemed to be the early stages of a self-inflicted disaster thanks to poor performance and a 24th-minute red card for captain Wayne Rooney. But just before halftime, United earned a reprieve when New York had a man sent off, too.

The burst of hope that energized Audi Field was warranted; United’s Ola Kamara scored in the 55th minute to tie the score. But New York converted a penalty in the 59th and held on to win, 2-1.

Kamara, United’s newly acquired Norwegian forward, equalized from outside the penalty box, a bending strike that showcased his ability as a proven goal-scorer in MLS. Once Rooney leaves the District after the season, Kamara will take on some of the burden of replacing his production, just as he did when the English star left the field Wednesday. Kamara’s goal sparked an eruption inside the stadium, similar to the one before halftime when New York’s Amro Tarek picked up his second yellow card of the night, creating a 10-on-10 scenario for the final 45 minutes of play.

The tied score was short-lived, because Daniel Royer converted his disputed penalty kick four minutes later. The officials ruled that United midfielder Lucas Rodríguez tripped Michael Murillo in the box, a controversial call that prompted the crowd to chant for VAR and throw objects onto the field. But Royer’s shot that sent D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid diving the wrong way counted all the same, lifting New York ahead and extending what has been a lopsided rivalry in recent years. United had a handful of chances late in the game, including an opportunity in stoppage time, but couldn’t break through.

The loss sends United (10-9-9, 39 points) back to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with New York (12-10-5, 41) jumping past it into fourth.

After Coach Ben Olsen’s group started the game struggling to maintain possession, Rodríguez’s giveaway led to a sixth-minute goal by New York’s Alejandro Romero Gamarra, an Argentine midfielder known as Kaku. United’s first-half showing only deteriorated. Following video review, Rooney received his red card after his arm rammed into Cristian Cásseres Jr.'s neck on a corner, leaving the home club down a man with more than 65 minutes to play. United had already been struggling to create chances, even with Rooney and Kamara playing together.

Since Rooney’s announcement earlier this month that he will leave United after the season rather than stay until the end of his contract, his on-field performances have lacked the fanfare he had become known for producing. With his days numbered in MLS, Rooney missed a recent match against the Los Angeles Galaxy because of illness and then played 74 minutes against Vancouver before yelling at the fourth official on his way off the field. Next came Rooney’s red card against the Red Bulls.

United bolstered its roster recently with several additions, including Kamara. United also added midfielder Felipe Martins and winger Emmanuel Boateng during the transfer window. After Kamara and Boateng both subbed into United’s previous game against Vancouver, Kamara played about 70 minutes against New York.

Upon his arrival at the beginning of August, Martins immediately filled a void in central midfield, becoming a much-needed option at the position while Russell Canouse (collapsed lung) and Chris Durkin (ankle) recover from injuries.

But the group Olsen called upon Wednesday couldn’t push ahead of New York, a familiar trend. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, United has beat the Red Bulls only once in 14 tries — a 2-0 result at home in May 2016. New York has defeated United in six regular season matches during that period in addition to winning both legs of the 2015 MLS Cup conference semifinals, while the teams have tied five times.

Kamara provided a spark Wednesday that suggested the result might change, or perhaps that United would at least scrounge together a performance that could provide a needed point in an effort to climb up the congested conference standings. Instead, the late opportunities never landed in the net and what turned into a 10-on-10 matchup remained tilted in favor of the team that started the game with poise.