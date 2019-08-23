Baltimore shortstop Jonathan Villar dives for a ground ball before throwing out Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows at first base during the seventh inning Friday night. (Julio Cortez/AP)

On the day the Orioles fired 11 members of their front office and scouting department, the on-field proceedings served as another reminder that regardless of changes to the staff and roster, their rebuild faces more than internal challenges. The Orioles’ 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Camden Yards was their 12th straight to an American League East opponent.

Newcomer Ty Blach has made three of those outings for the Orioles, one each against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Rays. Those three teams, each in pursuit of a playoff spot in 2019, have left Blach with a 12.15 ERA with Baltimore.

The loss also made the Orioles the first team to officially be eliminated from postseason contention.

The Orioles have been outscored 103-50 during their in-division losing streak. And it’s not as if the divisional powers are going to weaken as the Orioles try to build.

The Yankees have shown all year that, even with players on the injured list whose collective salary is higher than the Orioles’ total payroll, they are a World Series contender. The Red Sox actually won the title last year. The Rays, despite their own payroll beneath that of the injured Yankees, have continually been postseason contenders. Even the Toronto Blue Jays, the only AL East team the Orioles have beaten in their past 17 tries, have a talented young core.

Team management has made note all season about the difficulties an inexperienced collection of Orioles has faced in the AL East this season. Those challenges aren’t likely to end soon.