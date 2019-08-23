

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov denied using any illegal drugs in late May. (Toni L. Sandys / The Washington Post)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for four years for testing positive for cocaine.

The IIHF released a statement Friday stating the Russian national team player was in violation of World Anti-Doping Code Article 2.1 (Presence of a Prohibited Substance). The substance was found in a sample taken from a doping control test at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in late May. Kuznetsov was provisionally suspended by the IIHF on June 13.

[Evgeny Kuznetsov video timeline clarified as Capitals, NHL close investigation with no punishment]

Earlier this summer, a video of Kuznetsov sitting next to two lines of white powder circulated on social media, and Kuznetsov subsequently denied the use of any drugs. Both the Capitals and the NHL issued statements in late May accepting Kuznetsov’s explanation and deemed the matter “formally closed.”

“While I have never taken illegal drugs in my life and career, I would like to publicly apologize to the Capitals, my teammates, our fans and everyone else for putting myself in a bad situation,” Kuznetsov said in a statement in late May.

Some confusion surrounded when that video was taken. Kuznetsov originally told a Russian outlet Sport-Express that the video was shot during the 2018 Stanley Cup finals, when the Capitals were in Las Vegas, but the incident actually occurred during this past season’s trip to Las Vegas, in December 2018.

Kuznetsov was the Capitals’ leading scorer in their run to the Stanley Cup a year ago, tallying 12 goals and 20 assists in 24 games. He had 21 goals and 51 assists in 76 games this past season.

Kuznesov’s IIHF ban also will ban him from participating in the next Winter Olympics in Beijing, regardless of whether NHL players are allowed to play.

NHL players who test positive with high levels of cocaine and marijuana may be contacted by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program and recommended to a treatment program, but it’s not required. Players are drug-tested at least twice annually, once in training camp and once in the regular season, and they can be subject to random testing during the regular season and playoffs.

Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this report.