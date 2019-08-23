

COLLEGE PARK, MD - FEBRUARY 23: Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) drives to the basket against Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens (10) during first half action at Xfinity Center. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Maryland men’s basketball team will open Big Ten play against Illinois and then at Penn State, as revealed in the conference schedule released Friday by the Big Ten.

The Terrapins won’t meet Michigan State, which is expected to enter the season as a Final Four favorite, until a Feb. 15 road matchup. The two programs will play again later that month at Xfinity Center. That game is one of Maryland’s five weekend Big Ten home games, with the others coming against Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Illinois.

Earlier, the Big Ten announced the teams Maryland play twice: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers. The Terps will face Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue only at home, while playing Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin on the road.

Maryland’s away games are bit more dispersed this year than in the 2018-19 season, when the Terps had seven road games in a nine-game stretch. This season, Maryland will have a five-game span in January with four on the road (Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Indiana).

The Terps will finish their regular season at home against Michigan for Senior Day before the conference tournament begins March 11 in Indianapolis. With seven players returning from last season’s eight-man rotation, the Terps have landed in the top 10 of many preseason national rankings.

The school had announced its nonconference slate, which includes a game at Seton Hall and a Thanksgiving tournament featuring a few quality opponents. Start times and network affiliations have not yet been released.

Maryland men’s basketball 2018-19 schedule

Times TBA

Nov. 1: Fayetteville State (exhibition)

Nov. 5: Holy Cross

Nov. 9: Rhode Island

Nov. 16: Oakland

Nov. 19: Fairfield

Nov. 22: George Mason

Nov. 28-Dec. 1: Orlando Invitational

Dec. 4: Notre Dame (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 7: Illinois

Dec. 10: at Penn State

Dec. 19: at Seton Hall

Dec. 29: Bryant

Jan. 4: Indiana

Jan. 7: Ohio State

Jan. 10: at Iowa

Jan. 14: at Wisconsin

Jan. 18: Purdue

Jan. 21: at Northwestern

Jan. 26: at Indiana

Jan. 30: Iowa

Feb. 4: Rutgers

Feb. 7: at Illinois

Feb. 11: Nebraska

Feb. 15: at Michigan State

Feb. 18: Northwestern

Feb. 23: at Ohio State

Feb. 26: at Minnesota

Feb. 29: Michigan State

March 3: at Rutgers

March 8: Michigan