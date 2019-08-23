

CHICAGO — Max Scherzer played catch from 60 feet Friday morning, and did his usual post-start running at Wrigley Field, then reported “no setbacks” following his return start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Scherzer had first outing since July 25 on Thursday night, threw 71 pitches in four innings, and stuck to his logic throughout a long recovery process: “It’s more about tomorrow than it is today.” So here came tomorrow and Scherzer was in his regular routine, a good sign given that pain after his previous start kept him sidelined for an additional three-plus weeks.

“I just know I got to continue in the program. I’m not out of the woods,” Scherzer said when asked whether he was relieved by the way his body responded Friday. “I got to still take care of this, got to do all the treatment, got to do all the strengthening, really focus on that so I can build up the intensity in the game. This is the endurance injury on my back, so we got to treat it as such.”

If all goes well in the coming days, including a bullpen session in Chicago this weekend, Scherzer is expected to pitch against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. But Manager Dave Martinez has considered a few ways to give his 35-year-old ace some extra rest. Joe Ross is day-to-day with a shin contusion and is expected to start Saturday. That leaves Erick Fedde as an extra option, and he’ll become a long reliever if he’s not needed in Ross’s place.

Yet Martinez has thought about using Fedde as a sixth starter, and utilizing depth and upcoming off days to give the entire rotation a breather. Scherzer didn’t have thoughts on that potential plan. He’s just focused on keeping his back and shoulder healthy moving forward.

“I don’t know. We’re day-to-day,” Scherzer said before the Nationals’ 2:20 p.m. matchup with the Chicago Cubs on Friday. “I’m day-to-day. I’ve been day-to-day for six weeks.”

When asked about fighting his competitive nature, and taking it slow while itching to be 100 percent, Scherzer looked at the bigger picture. He even offered up the possibility that this string of injuries — first diagnosed as a mid-back strain, then bursitis in the scapula below his right shoulder blade, then a rhomboid strain after that late-July start — could benefit him down the line.

“I understand more about this injury more than ever, and right now I can go out there and pitch in a controlled manner and not just try to rear back and throw as hard as I can in certain situations,” Scherzer said. “You know, heck, in some ways this might make me a better pitcher. When I come out on the other side, I may be a better pitcher because of this because of what I’m learning how to do right now and how to still be sharp and yet still be controlled.

“So let’s look at this glass half full.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (70-57)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Howie Kendrick 1B

Kurt Suzuki C

Brian Dozier 2B

Victor Robles CF

Aníbal Sánchez P

Cubs (69-58)

Jason Heyward CF

Nicholas Castellanos RF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Javier Baez SS

Kyle Schwarber LF

Jonathan Lucroy C

Tony Kemp 2B

Jon Lester P

