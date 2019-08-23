

Gerardo Parra is one of four Washington Nationals players to hail from Venezuela. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Major League Baseball will prevent its players, major leaguers and affiliated minor leaguers, from participating in the Venezuelan Winter League in accordance with President Trump’s recent executive order on the South American nation, MLB confirmed to The Washington Post on Thursday night.

Trump expanded the United States’ sanctions against Venezuela on Aug. 5 to include a full economic embargo. MLB said in a statement it has “been in contact with the relevant government agencies” regarding the actions and will “fully adhere to the policies implemented by our government.”

The MLB policy will last “until [MLB] receives direction from the relevant agencies that participation by affiliated players is consistent with the Executive Order,” MLB said. The order will not prohibit native Venezuelans in MLB from returning to their home country in the offseason.

Teams began informing their players of the decision Thursday afternoon, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. Many major league players participate in winter leagues in warm-weather countries during the offseason to stay in shape and support local clubs.

There were 68 Venezuelan players on MLB rosters as of Opening Day, and the Washington Nationals began Thursday with four: Outfielder Gerardo Parra, pitcher Aníbal Sánchez, infielder Adrián Sanchez (who was optioned to Class AA Thursday afternoon) and infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera. Venezuela has had more than 400 players in MLB, more than every other foreign country except the Dominican Republic.

Protests broke out in Venezuela in January after President Nicolás Maduro began a second five-year term in office. More than a dozen countries in the hemisphere declared his reelection illegal. The Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s rightful leader and has taken steps to remove Maduro from power. The administration cited Maduro’s continued abuse of power and human rights abuses as justification for the executive order.

Even before the country’s current unrest, players and their families have been the targets of crime there. In 2011, kidnappers abducted then-Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos near his home and he spent two days in captivity. Still, MLB players used to populate the winter league. But shortly after the election of Maduro in 2013, Venezuela experienced a downturn that has largely led to MLB and its players shunning the nation. MLB teams have closed their academies there. Now, despite a U.S. effort to topple his regime, Maduro has consolidated power by politicizing the military while his citizens endure a humanitarian crisis.

Petróleos de Venezuela S.A., the state-owned oil giant, is one of the main sponsors of Venezuela’s baseball league, known as Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional in Spanish.

Richard Gomez, the general manager of one of the teams, Leones del Caracas, told the Journal the Venezuelan league has not been advised of MLB’s decision.

José Martinez, a 39-year-old accountant and lifetime resident of Venezuela, told the Journal he is worried for the state of the league now.

“The sanctions are not going to topple the government. It’s just we the people that suffer,” he said. “Every kid here dreams of reaching the major leagues. A prohibition on Venezuela means we’re finished.”

Venezuela is the second country in the past four months to draw scrutiny from MLB. In April, the Trump administration barred MLB from signing players directly from Cuba despite a deal it signed with Cuba in December.

