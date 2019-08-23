

D.C. United forward Paul Arriola reacts to Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls at Audi Field. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

D.C. United has slumped into a rut over the last few months. But as the regular season creeps toward its end and losses become the club’s most frequent result, the need to pick up points can only increase in importance, no matter the circumstance.

The scenario this weekend, though, combines an array of factors that make it all the more daunting: United will face the Philadelphia Union, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference. The game’s on the road. United will play with just two days of rest following an emotional and physical loss. Captain Wayne Rooney will miss the match thanks to a red-card suspension. But this is still a game from which United wants — and needs — to take a positive result, because the club’s chances to find a turning point of sorts are gradually running out.

“You can change the course of a season in a game,” Olsen said. “It happens. It can happen really quickly.”

United (10-9-9, 39 points) still sits five points above the playoff threshold, but it’s flirting with the chance to host. While the top seed earns a first-round bye, the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 teams open the MLS Cup playoffs at home. With United’s loss Wednesday against the New York Red Bulls, the team fell to fifth place in the East.

Recent new additions have helped the roster. But after United’s surge through the back half of last year’s slate, the club has experienced the opposite this year, slipping after a promising start to the 2019 season. United has won just three games since mid-May. Before that point, United won seven games. Winger Paul Arriola called it a “pretty disappointing past few months.”

Earlier in the summer, even after this stretch without many wins began, the club had at least managed to frequently escape with draws. Heading into the game against the Union, United has lost four of its last six games.

When asked about a sense of urgency, Olsen said he felt that “six weeks ago, and then six weeks before that, and then in Clearwater” during preseason training camp.

“There's always urgency, man,” Olsen said, before adding that “down the stretch, it becomes a little bit more crucial to pick up points, especially in the spot we're in.”

United played the Union just two weeks ago, a 5-1 thrashing that ties as the club’s largest margin of defeat this season. United had to play down a man, though, for much of the game because midfielder Junior Moreno was shown a straight red card in the 40th minute. Four of Philadelphia’s goals came after that point.

Even though United is still struggling, it’ll be a somewhat different group of players in this edition of the matchup. United added striker Ola Kamara, midfielder Felipe Martins and winger Emmanuel Boateng during the recent transfer window. Martins has started every game since he joined the club, filling the void created by injuries at his position. Kamara impressed when playing about 70 minutes against New York and scored United’s lone goal, a bending strike from just outside the penalty box.

Kamara said he wanted to play the entire game, but Olsen decided to take him out to be cautious since Kamara hadn’t logged many 90-minute games lately. Olsen had hoped the game against New York would provide an opportunity for the Rooney-Kamara attacking partnership to find rhythm, but their time on the field together was limited thanks to Rooney’s red card that will also keep him out against Philadelphia.

Despite a controversial go-ahead penalty kick that prompted players to call the loss against New York “disappointing” and “unlucky,” United showed some promise in how the players responded when down a man. Late in the second half, New York’s Amro Tarek picked up his second yellow card, creating a 10-on-10 scenario for the final 45 minutes of play. United had opportunities to equalize through the second half, including Lucas Rodríguez’s shot deep into stoppage time that goalkeeper Luis Robles managed to save.

“We had a couple chances and definitely made the game interesting,” Arriola said. “Should have probably put one or two away. But that's how it is. And that's how our season’s been so far.”

The quick turnaround, particularly after a game in which the team played down a man for a long stretch, could spark changes in the lineup against Philadelphia, Olsen said. But whichever players start Saturday, they’ll have to take the performance from three days prior and improve.

“We’ve got to have guys make sure they show up each game and play at the level that they can,” Olsen said. “We’ve got to finish off plays. I think there’s a there’s a group in there that can do it. But it’s got to happen soon.”

