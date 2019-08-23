

Rose Lavelle, a member of the U.S. Women's National Team and NWSL's Washington Spirit, has helped drive interest in the Spirit and NWSL. (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Washington Spirit majority owner Steve Baldwin has learned in his first eight months on the job that professional women’s soccer players in the United States should not be paid the same as men. He thinks they should be paid more.

“They are better than the men as athletes,” the 58-year-old D.C.-area tech executive said this week. “This is the best league in the world. We have to change how we sell it, promote and market it. I believe the opportunity is there to where unequal pay is achieved and the women make more.”

That is one of his objectives for the Spirit and the National Women’s Soccer League that’s now in its seventh season. He said the league is scratching the surface of what it can and should become. NWSL needs to define itself and its platform, he said. This is an opportune time — as good as there may ever be — for the league and women’s soccer in the United States to make the post-World Cup bump sustainable.

He expects sellouts or near-sellouts in the Spirit’s two matches at Audi Field in the next three weeks. The crowds would exceed the club-record 7,976 spectators for its lone match at Audi Field last year. The first possible sellout comes Saturday night against the Orlando Pride and Alex Morgan, while the Spirit attempts to rack up wins amid its playoff push.

Heading into Wednesday night’s game, Spirit average home attendance is 3,593, near the bottom of the league’s nine teams. Audi Field’s capacity is 20,000, four times that of Maryland SoccerPlex, a small complex 17 miles outside the Beltway. Beyond this season, Baldwin wants to keep playing both there and, at least for now, select matches at Audi Field.

Still, he’s looking broader. NWSL has lasted more than twice as long as either of its two predecessors. Fan support is growing and owners, Baldwin included, are investing more in facilities. Since his first day in January, the Spirit have a new locker room, players lounges, better laundry and meal service, and apartment housing for players who want it.



Fans at a match between Sky Blue and the Washington Spirit on July 24 in Piscataway, N.J. (Kena Betancur / AFP)KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Baldwin plans to upgrade team travel, expand the Spirit’s full-time staff of 20, shorten lines at the home stadium, offer more food and beverages, and continue to implement on-field technology and monitors. Helping the cause are recent deals with ESPN and Budweiser, which announced a four-year sponsorship agreement with the league.

But salaries are still paltry — between $16,538 and $46,200 — and Baldwin is hopeful that will soon change. He doesn’t want NWSL to continue to struggle for relevancy and solvency. So when it comes to solutions and decisions that affect the bottom line, he says his approach depends on corporate sponsorships. A lot of them.

At the top of his to-do list is helping bring bigger corporate partners at the league level. Baldwin said the Spirit has added about 20 corporate partners this season. The Spirit is pursuing dozens more opportunities, Baldwin said, and he believes NWSL can reach $30 million to $50 million in annual sponsorship revenue.

“Shame on us if we don’t get that done,” he said. “We have the best professional athletes in the world, and they are the best-educated group of athletes in the world. We have to sell that competitive advantage to drive that revenue to those types of levels. I think this is the best shape the league has ever been in, and I can’t imagine a corporation having a better opportunity to unleash fabulous female role models in a bigger way than what we have.”

Asked about his pitch to potential corporate sponsors, he added: “This is an incredible opportunity for corporate America to get behind these women, this league and have it be transformational in how they can work together to impact the lives of kids.”



Richie Burke, in his first season as Washington Spirit coach, poses with the club's first-round draft picks, from left, Sam Staab, Teagan McGrady and Jordan DiBiasi. (NWSL)

While Spirit attendance is down slightly year-over-year, leaguewide attendance is up 15 percent. Baldwin believes the matches at Audi Field will function as a good test run. He and the staff will reflect and reassess after the season about possibly playing more at Audi Field in 2020.

“I’m not going to rest until we achieve the things necessary to support them and drive this league to a different level,” he said.

Baldwin said his younger daughter, Carlyn, inspired his interest in the Spirit, because he saw how she gravitated to soccer, staring at the University of Tennessee and forgoing her senior season to go pro overseas.

Baldwin also reflected on a month ago, when Rose Lavelle, the newly crowned World Cup champion midfielder and Spirit star, met a 7-year-old girl, who also is named Rose Lavelle. The video circulated widely.

What happened next did not, though Baldwin says it was much more meaningful. After the game, Lavelle was told a young fan had leukemia. But the child couldn’t get to the field. Lavelle, wanting to meet the fan, made her way up the hill beyond the goal. She gave her an autograph and hung out for a few moments. The child was beaming.

“It is in their DNA to have those types of interactions and do it with ease and compassion,” Baldwin said, adding: “We have absolutely seen an increase in interest from the World Cup. The thing we have to accomplish this time is sustain and grow it from here.”

