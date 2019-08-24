

Former NFL defensive lineman Barry Bennett (78) and his wife, Carol, were found dead on Wednesday in their Minnesota home. (Wilbur Funches/AP)

Authorities were reportedly searching for the son of former NFL defensive lineman Barry Bennett on Friday, after Bennett and his wife were found fatally shot in their Minnesota home earlier this week.

Barry and Carol Bennett’s son, Dylan Bennett, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder without premeditation, according to a complaint filed Friday.

Dylan Bennett’s parents were found in their Long Prairie, Minn., home Wednesday, a probable cause statement indicates. Their bodies were discovered after a friend decided to check on Barry Bennett after the former NFL player stopped returning phone calls and text messages, the documents state. The friend went to the Bennett family’s home and called 911.

Authorities believe Barry and Carol Bennett were shot Monday. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Last year, Barry Bennett told the sheriff’s office that Dylan Bennett had “expressed homicidal thoughts about killing his parents,” according to the documents. Dylan Bennett was in a mental health treatment facility at the time.

Carol Bennett’s car was missing, but authorities discovered boxes for ammunition and a handgun in the seat of a car that Dylan Bennett had used. Carol Bennett’s credit and debit cards had been used in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio, the documents state, and Dylan Bennett withdrew a large sum of money from an account belonging from his parents Monday.

A plane ticket for Dylan Bennett was purchased and used to fly from Columbus, Ohio, to Atlanta, and then from Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico. Carol Bennett’s car was found in a motel parking lot in the area of Columbus, Ohio.

Barry Bennett, 63, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He played with the Saints through the 1981 season. Bennett played with the New York Jets from 1982 to 1988. He played one game for the Jets that season before being cut. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings for their final regular season game. He played in 132 career regular season games, starting in 79.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol,” the Vikings wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time.”

We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2019

Barry Bennett had worked as a high school physical education teacher but retired a few years ago, according to the Star Tribune.

“It hit hard this morning,” Long Prairie Grey Eagle School District superintendent Jon Kringen told the Star-Tribune. “Everyone was in shock when they heard. It’s impossible to comprehend that this could happen. People are lost for understanding. . . He and his wife were good people.”

