Multiple spectators were injured when severe weather hit the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.

Play at the East Lake Golf Club was stopped at 4:17 p.m. Saturday because of inclement weather, and with the tournament in a delay, players were cleared from the course, Golf.com reported. According to the Associated Press, fans were also told to find shelter from the storms.

Then — at around 4:45 p.m. — there were two lightning strikes at the club, and a tree near the 16th green was hit, according to the PGA Tour, which said six people were injured by debris in the incident.

Paramedics cared for the injured fans, as well as two others, according to the PGA Tour statement. “Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” the PGA Tour said.

NBC just showed a lightning strike out at the #TOURChampionship at East Lake that injured possibly 4. This is a slow motion shot of their coverage. Wow! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Z1ARb6a8q — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) August 24, 2019

A video captured by NBC Sports showed a burst of fire as lightning hit a tree on the course.

“There was just a big explosion and then an aftershock so strong you could feel the wind from it,” Brad Uhl, a spectator who was at the course, told the Associated Press. “It was just a flash out of the corner of the eye. It was raining and everyone was huddled near the tree.”

We send our thoughts and prayers to the spectators who were injured during the weather delay at the TOUR Championship. pic.twitter.com/REcxBUIV1H — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 24, 2019

This is not the first time golf spectators have been injured by severe August weather. In 1991, a fan was killed in a lightning strike at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind., while watching the 73rd PGA Championship.

Third round play is expected to resume Sunday morning.

