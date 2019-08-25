

Andrew Luck has told the Colts that he will retire. (AJ Mast/AP)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, tired of dealing with injuries, shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement Saturday night.

“It’s very difficult,” Luck said at a news conference after the Colts’ preseason game against the visiting Chicago Bears. “I love this team. I love my teammates. … It’s sad, but I also have a lot of clarity in this.”

Luck, who turns 30 next month, said he simply had grown weary of dealing with injuries.

His abrupt retirement sent shock waves through the NFL, but some Colts officials had known for a few weeks that he was contemplating stepping away, according to a person with knowledge of the deliberations, who had spoken earlier Saturday night on the condition of anonymity because the team had made no announcement at that point. Luck had informed Colts owner Jim Irsay of his decision, the person said.

The top selection of the 2012 draft has been dealing with a leg injury in recent weeks that initially was described as a calf strain but was later said to be a high ankle injury. He missed the entire 2017 season following shoulder surgery but returned last season and led the Colts to the playoffs. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was named the comeback player of the year after throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns; after a first-round win over Houston, the Colts lost to Kansas City in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Jacoby Brissett, 26, is in line to take over as the Colts’ starter at quarterback. He has played in 20 games for the Colts over the past two seasons, throwing 13 touchdown passes.

Read more on the NFL:

Ex-Dolphins assistant who resigned after cocaine video back in NFL as 49ers consultant

Former NFL player and his wife found fatally shot in their Minnesota home

U.S. trademark office sacks Tom Brady’s ‘Tom Terrific’ application