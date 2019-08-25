

The U.S. Open starts Monday and runs for two weeks, with the women’s singles final scheduled for Sept. 7 and the men’s singles final set for Sept. 8. Here’s what you need to know about the year’s final Grand Slam event.

How do I watch?

The entire tournament airs on ESPN and ESPN2. Coverage begins at noon every day through Friday and begins at 11 a.m. starting on Saturday. Here’s a more detailed breakdown.

Who are the favorites?

The men’s side of this question more straightforward, so let’s begin there: The favorites to take this year’s U.S. Open title are the same as they have been for years. Pick No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic, No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal or No. 3 seed Roger Federer and you’re probably safe. Of the three, Djokovic probably takes an edge because he is the defending champion in New York, is coming off of a win at Wimbledon and hard court is his best surface. Nadal is in fine form as well, having won the lone event he played since Wimbledon at the Masters 1000-level tournament in Montreal, but lasting in a major on hard court at the end a long season is a big ask for a 33-year-old with finicky knees. It doesn’t help the Spaniard that his opening-round match is against the John Millman, the Aussie grinder who upset Federer last year.

The group of favorites to win the women’s bracket is a bit larger. No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka enters as the defending champion but retired from her quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio due to a knee injury; No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty’s skill set translates well from clay, on which she won the French Open title this year, to hard court; No. 4 seed Simona Halep looks confident after winning Wimbledon; and No. 10 seed Madison Keys looks to finally be putting things together after winning the biggest title of her career in Ohio earlier this month. It’s also worth noting that Keys, a 24-year-old American, beat four multiple-time major winners en route to that title and has played consistently well in New York over the past couple of years.

Then, of course, there’s Serena Williams. The six-time U.S. Open champion arrives at the National Tennis Center much as she did ahead of the previous two slams: As a favorite to win despite questions about her health. Eighth-seeded Williams has reached the finals of three of the last five Grand Slam events but hasn’t won a title since returning from childbirth. This title, which would be the 24th singles crown of her career, would tie Margaret Court’s record.

What’s up with Serena’s health?

Williams retired from the Canadian Open final against Bianca Andreescu and pulled out of the following tournament in Ohio because of back spasms. She hasn’t been able to complete a hard court tournament this year without exiting due to injury or illness.

Anyone else to keep an eye on?

So glad you asked. There’s a trio of talented teens to look out for in New York: Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old who demanded the tennis world’s attention at Wimbledon, is entering her first major as a celebrity and must handle that pressure. Iga Swiatek, an 18-year-old from Poland, worked her way into the top 50 this year and Bianca Andreescu, a 19-year-old Canadian, is coming off of a strong run in Toronto, where she won the title after Williams retired in the final.

If the ATP gave an award to the hottest player on tour, the 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev would take the title, hands down. Heading into the U.S. Open the Russian played 16 singles matches in 20 days an won 14 of them, including a huge semifinals win over Djokovic en route to a title at the Western & Southern Open. His two losses in that span were both finals, first in the Citi Open in Washington and then in the Rogers Cup in Montreal. Medvedev has an entertaining style of play in which he throws the kitchen sink at his opponent to throw him off balance; he also turns defense into offense as well as anyone playing right now. He leads the ATP Tour with 44 wins in 2019, three more than the guy in second place, Nadal. Still, playing best-of-five set matches in Grand Slams is a different animal, and all that tennis very well could catch up with the young Russian. It will be fun to watch, either way.

Fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem is another player to watch, especially after his magnificent tumble with Nadal in New York last year, as is No. 26 seed Taylor Fritz. Fritz, a 21-year-old American, slowly and steadily worked his way into the top 30 this year. It could be time for a breakthrough at a major.

Which early matches should I watch?

Naomi Osaka on whether she’ll be tuning in to to the Serena vs. Maria 1R @usopen:



"Of course I'm going to watch it. I know you all are going to watch it. I think everyone in New York is going to watch it."#USOpen — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 23, 2019

Osaka said it — the match of the opening round is undoubtedly Williams vs. Maria Sharapova — if only for nostalgia’s sake. Williams is 19-2 against the Russian and has won her last 18 matches against Sharapova. These two Grand Slam champions have never played at the U.S. Open, and it’ll be their first match since the 2016 Australian Open. (Sharapova, 32, tested positive for the banned substance meldonium not long after that and when she returned to the tour in April 2017, Williams was on maternity leave.) Sharapova hasn’t cracked the top 20 since returning from her 15-month suspension.

Otherwise:

No. 8 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has a tough matchup against Andrey Rublev, the Russian who recently toppled Federer in Ohio. (Fun fact, Tsitsipas and Rublev’s mothers played tennis together in Russia growing up.)

Canadians and buddies Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, two stars of the movement in Canadian tennis, face off in what should be an entertaining match.

Coco Gauff will take on a fellow teenager in Anastasia Potapova.

Anything new this year?

Because of a certain controversial women’s singles final last year, the U.S. Open is working to increase fan awareness of rules and penalties. For those in attendance, the tournament will now post code violations on scoreboards around the National Tennis Center. For those watching from home, the Open will also make a top official available to broadcast partners to explain any rules that may be in question.

Who’s meme will reign supreme?

Mirka Federer and Woody Harrelson made quite an impression online with their dramatic reactions during Wimbledon, but there’s no tennis-celeb crossover quite like the U.S. Open’s rowdy night sessions. We can’t wait to see what New York has to offer.

