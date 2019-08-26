

Le'Ron McClain was part of the San Diego Chargers team that advanced to the playoffs in 2013. (Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press)

Le’Ron McClain, a fullback who played for three NFL teams from 2007 through 2013, expressed frustration with the NFL in a series of weekend tweets, asking for personal help while wondering “what’s wrong with me?”

“I have to get my head checked. Playing fullback since high school. It takes too [expletive] much to do anything. My brain is [expletive] tired,” he wrote early Saturday morning. “NFL, I need some help with this [expletive]. Dark times and it’s showing. [Expletive] help me please! They don’t care. I had to get lawyers, man!

“Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it,” he wrote. “Please someone help me get this out. The NFL puts paperwork in our faces and that’s it. … I need help now. I need a plan.”

A fullback at Alabama from 2003 through 2006, McClain, 34, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2007. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers over seven seasons in the league. He appeared in 111 regular-season games, rushing for 1,310 yards on 354 carries and scoring 13 touchdowns. He caught 94 passes for 557 yards and three touchdowns. McClain also played in nine playoff games, mostly with the Ravens.

But he complained on social media that his status as a fullback was not helping his current situation, although the precise nature of his problems was not clear.

“Watch how fast they come to aid if I was some QB or anything. But no, I was (expletive) fullback that did it all,” he wrote. “NFL, I need help and I need the process to speed the [expletive] up. I’m about to crash out and it’s paperwork. I don’t want to hear it. [Expletive], man. I’m done. I’m out.”

[Andrew Luck made a brave decision, and he might inspire other NFL players to do the same]

He later tweeted that he’d just “had a moment.”

“Just know Imma fight this thing and block it like im blocking [a play] on the goaline. We gonna score!!!! I got this,” he wrote and went on to add: “Just trying to win today that’s it. All I can focus on. Yesterday is gone, tomorrow who knows but I got today.”

But at 3:26 a.m. Monday, he was awake and tweeted again that he was mystified by what’s going on with him.

“Nights like this are the worst..... I cannot sleep,” he wrote. “My anxiety is up... real talk im a f------ mess. Like whats wrong with me man. Come on bro!!!! Smh...... Please just Pray for me! GodWinz GodWinz!!!!!!!”

While McClain did not explain the specific nature of his complaints, they come at a time when many retired players continue to lament their mental and physical decline. Scientific studies have linked repetitive hits to the head, the kind football players routinely experience, to degenerative neurological diseases, like dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy and Alzheimer’s. Retired NFL players, like the late Nick Buoniconti and others, have gone public with their cognitive struggles.

“I feel lost,” Buoniconti told S.L. Price in a MMQB story published before his death, describing his cognitive decline, memory loss and struggle to complete basic tasks like pulling on a shirt and tie. “I feel like a child.”

In 2016, the NFL acknowledged a connection between football and CTE for the first time and has since attempted to make the game safer, raise awareness among players and remove them from games for evaluation of head injuries. As of July 1, 915 claims had been paid under the NFL Settlement Program with former players. The payout totaled $516,469,342, an average of $564,447 per claim. There have been 739 former players who’ve received a denial notice, with 202 players appealing. Seventy-eight of the denials were upheld and six overturned.

Read more from The Post:

Perspective: For Andrew Luck, football had wrecked his body and stolen his joy

Analysis: Today’s NFL is all about pampering QBs, but it didn’t work with Andrew Luck and the Colts

Robert Griffin III, forever linked to Andrew Luck, shows respect as his rival exits

Andrew Luck says boos ‘hurt’ and Richard Sherman and J.J. Watt have his back