After St. John’s opened the season with a 48-0 win Saturday against Miami Southridge, Antwain Littleton paused and pondered a question about his team’s schedule.

“As you can tell, we’re one of the top teams in the nation, too,” the Cadets linebacker said.

St. John’s always plays a national schedule, but this year’s is daunting even by its standards. Ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps preseason poll, the Cadets will play four of the top eight teams in the country and eight of the top 50. And they’re not shy about it.

“We want all the smoke,” Littleton said. “Anybody who wants it, they can get it.”

St. John’s Coach Joe Casamento agrees that he has assembled his toughest schedule yet. It features No. 8 St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), No. 7 Duncanville (Tex.), No. 6 IMG Academy (Fla.) and No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) in four straight weeks starting Sept. 6.

Asked, hypothetically, whether he would want to schedule the top 10 teams all in one season, Casamento said he wouldn’t give up Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play. Then he thought about it and said he might take on the top six teams before WCAC play.

St. John’s played four top-50 teams in 2017 and five in 2018, and it may continue to ramp up the difficulty, “because life is a challenge, and I want my kids to be challenged every week we go on the field,” Casamento said.

“I believe the greater the difficulty, the more it attracts kids who crave greatness,” he said. “Like, why would you be in the Navy when you could be a SEAL?”

— Jake Lourim

W.T. Woodson replacing 31 graduated seniors

Last season, W.T. Woodson’s hopes took a couple of big blows. First, there was the late, long pass from Freedom-Woodbridge that stunned the Cavaliers in the region final, knocking them out of the playoffs. Then, there was graduation.

Woodson graduated 31 seniors from the team that posted the program’s first playoff win since 2009. Those players thrived on creating their own narrative.

It would be hard to replace last year’s group, but Coach Jared Van Acker’s first order of business this offseason was to try. Woodson had a strong JV roster he could pull from, but his team also needed new bodies. Van Acker said a big part of the reloading process was adding athletes who had stopped playing football earlier in high school.

“We got a lot of kids that had been away from the game for a couple of years,” Van Acker said. “Some of those seniors that haven’t played in a while came out this year, which is exciting. And we got a couple of kids from other sports.”

Some of them came on their own, spurred by the team’s success, and some had to be convinced by a coach or a friend.

“A lot of players self-recruit their own teammates, saying, ‘Football is awesome; we have a good time,’ ” Van Acker said. “They say: ‘Look at what happened last year. Come out and give it a shot, and let’s keep this thing rolling.’ ”

The Cavaliers kick off the season Thursday night against Annandale.

— Michael Errigo

After two years of tears, Dunbar is ready to compete

At last Dunbar has preseason optimism, which, as simple as that might seem, was two years in the making.

In 2017, Dunbar graduate Maurice Vaughn took over as coach. He sensed a toxic culture and wanted to eradicate it. So he dismissed the upperclassmen and restarted the program with exclusively freshman.

The result was a two-win season that didn’t necessarily convince anyone that the Crimson Tide was on the right path. Last year, Dunbar doubled its win total by going 4-5. This fall, with those freshmen now juniors, Dunbar could be dangerous.

“A lot of people, my coaches included, thought we could’ve won more if we had kept some of the older guys, and they were probably right, but I am trying to establish a culture,” Vaughn said. “We live in a society where everybody thinks you can throw it in the microwave and it’s going to be ready now, but it’s a process."

Is the product ready for 2019? We’ll see soon, with Dunbar opening its season Friday at McKinley Tech. Vaughn thinks his players are stronger after what they have had to endure over the past two seasons.

“Seeing them get banged up and crying after games was tough,” he said, “but that adversity and pain made them hungry.”

— Tramel Raggs

After winning state title, Quince Orchard rebuilds offensive line

Quince Orchard returns plenty of talent from last season’s Maryland 4A championship squad. Marquez Cooper, one of the area’s most dynamic running backs, is back, and the Cougars feature two touted recruits on defense: Charles Bell and Demeioun Robinson.

One position group Quince Orchard is rebuilding, though, is its offensive line after graduating four starters.

“The offensive line is like the heartbeat of your whole team,” Coach John Kelley said. “They need reps. They need film work and classroom work. You aren’t going to be able to run the ball or throw the ball without them.”

Cooper ran for 2,021 yards last season, and Kelley hopes to make the offense more versatile by expanding his role as a receiver.

“The one thing I try to tell them is, ‘2018 was awesome and it was fun, but it’s over,’ ” Kelley said. “Nobody really cares about last year at this point.”

— Kyle Melnick