

A fan holds a sign during the second half of Saturday's preseason Colts game. (AJ Mast/AP)

The abrupt retirement of four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck had numerous ripple effects throughout the NFL, most notably on the outlook of the Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the AFC South.

Luck completed a career-high 67 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season, earning him the league’s comeback player of the year honors. That performance was also good enough to make him the fifth-most valuable quarterback of 2018, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback rating, or QBR.

His replacement, Jacoby Brissett, doesn’t have much time under center, first backing up Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and then Luck during his three years as a pro, but Brissett did fill in for Luck during the 2017 season he missed. Unfortunately, it was an underwhelming performance. Brissett completed 59 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games, making him the 27th most valuable passer that year out of 30 qualified quarterbacks, per ESPN.

Andrew Luck made a brave decision, and he might inspire other NFL players to do the same

According to ESPN’s metric, the drop-off from Luck to Brissett is a steep one. Aside from his injury-shortened 2015 season, Luck produced a QBR between 63 and 71 since entering the NFL, meaning a team with comparable performance form its quarterback would be expected to win between 63 and 71 percent of its games, roughly translating to a 10- or 11-win season. Brissett produced a 41.5 QBR in 2017, a performance heralding a six- or seven-win season.

A four- or five-win swing is obviously huge in the NFL, and even a two- or three-win swing would likely drop the Colts from playoff contention. That grim prospect is reflected in their season win totals, which dropped by at least two games at almost every sportsbook.

The weekly preseason point spreads released by CG Technology in May had Indianapolis favored in nine games from Week 1 to Week 16. In Week 17 the Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team they were a 6½-point favorite against in Week 11. If we converted these point spreads to win rates, and do the same for the rest of the NFL, the Colts would have once been expected to make the playoffs 77 percent of the time.

And in fact, in April, the Westgate SuperBook had the Colts as the only team in the AFC South expected to make the playoffs. Without Luck, their chances at the playoffs drop to 23 percent. The team’s chances to win the division, the AFC and Super Bowl LIV are in free fall, as well.

The entire AFC South will benefit from Luck’s abrupt departure — he had a 94.6 passer rating against divisional foes over his career, the highest against any division — but the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars should now be considered the front-runners to win the AFC South. Houston’s chances have improved from 23 to 30 percent, and Jacksonville’s have more than doubled from 12 to 29 percent. (The Texans also suffered a major loss over the weekend, with Lamar Miller’s knee injury, which is expected to sideline the running back for the entire season.) The Tennessee Titans’ chances to win the division improved from 11 to 22 percent.

