

After arriving on campus this summer, quarterback Josh Jackson will start for Maryland in the season opener against Howard. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Josh Jackson will be Maryland’s starting quarterback in Saturday’s season opener against Howard. The graduate transfer from Virginia Tech who arrived in College Park this summer won the spot over redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome.

“After an extremely tight camp battle, we felt that Josh earned the starting role,” Coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “Josh and Piggy pushed each other throughout the summer and into camp. We are excited about the talent in the quarterback room and strongly feel that we can win with both guys. We’ll find ways to utilize each of their talents, but are confident with Josh leading the team.”

Jackson started for the Hokies as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jackson added another 324 yards and six touchdowns rushing. During that standout season, he passed for more yards and more completions (236) than any other Power Five conference freshman. He completed nearly 60 percent of his passes and threw nine interceptions.

[Led by QB Caylin Newton, Howard can do a lot with the ball, as long as it holds onto it]

Jackson, however, broke a fibula three games into his next season. Jackson announced his intentions to transfer to Maryland in February, but he needed to finish his undergraduate degree before he could enroll. Jackson is joined by two other Virginia Tech transfers at Maryland: receivers Sean Savoy and DeJuan Ellis, a recent addition to the program.

Maryland finished last season ranked 13th of 14 Big Ten teams in passing offense, throwing for 141.3 yards per game. Kasim Hill started the first 10 games of the year before tearing his ACL against Indiana. Pigrome stepped into the role for the remainder of that game, almost leading a comeback win, and then started the overtime loss against Ohio State and at Penn State. Hill has since transferred to Tennessee as he continues to recover from the injury.

During fall camp, Locksley said the starting quarterback would be the player who “takes best care of the football, does a good job of making the players around them better with how he distributes the ball, and last but not least, scoring points.”

Once Locksley became Maryland’s head coach, he pursued help at the quarterback, hosting former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts on campus in January. Hurts opted to finish his career at Oklahoma. Locksley then landed on Jackson, a proven starter from Virginia Tech who will aim to rejuvenate the passing attack at a program that has had lacked strong quarterback play in recent years.

Read more:

Maryland football is just getting to know new QB Josh Jackson, and vice versa

Tyrrell Pigrome’s Maryland road has been hard, but he wasn’t taking the easy way out

Sean Savoy is closer to home with Maryland football. The other movement doesn’t matter.

Maryland hopes transfers from Ohio State, Clemson can bring winning tradition