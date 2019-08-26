

Midfielder Rose Lavelle was injured at Portland on Aug. 17 and missed Saturday's Spirit match at Audi Field. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh will report to the U.S. women’s national soccer team this week in Philadelphia for injury evaluation after missing the Washington Spirit’s match at sold-out Audi Field on Saturday.

Both are hopeful of playing on the second stop of the U.S. World Cup victory tour Thursday against Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field, where record ticket sales for a home friendly might eclipse 50,000.

Lavelle is sidelined with a head injury, suffered Aug. 17 when a ball struck her on the jawline near an ear during a National Women’s Soccer League match at Portland. Pugh has been troubled by a hip flexor for weeks.

With the U.S. squad opening camp ahead of two meetings with Portugal — the other is next Tuesday in St. Paul, Minn. — Lavelle was scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia on Monday to meet with the U.S. medical staff.

The Spirit had examined her for a possible fracture of a small bone around the ear, Coach Richie Burke said. Days later, she had concussion symptoms and was ruled out of the 2-1 victory over the Orlando Pride before 19,471 in Washington.

Pugh last played for the Spirit on July 24. She suffered the hip injury while on U.S. duty and was a late scratch from the starting lineup against Ireland at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 3.

Burke said Pugh will train with the Spirit early this week before joining the U.S. squad.

Regardless of their U.S. playing status, both Lavelle and Pugh will miss the Spirit’s visit to Orlando this weekend. The match falls in a FIFA fixture window, when clubs are mandated to release players for international duty. (It is the only NWSL game scheduled this weekend.)

Additionally, Spirit defender Samantha Staab and midfielder Jordan DiBiasi were summoned to the U.S. under-23 national team for the Nordic Tournament in England.

Orlando’s U.S. World Cup players — Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris — are in the same situation. Superstar Marta is also expected to miss Saturday’s match after playing for Brazil on Thursday against Argentina.

Even if Lavelle and Pugh are unable to play Thursday, they are expected to accompany the U.S. squad to Minnesota for festivities around the second match against Portugal. Morgan (concussion) was also sidelined over the weekend.

Other U.S. players out with injuries: Utah’s Kelley O’Hara (ankle) and Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe (Achilles’ tendon).

On Monday, U.S. Coach Jill Ellis added Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short and North Carolina Courage forward Kristen Hamilton to the roster for the Portugal matches.

Barring any setbacks, Burke said, Pugh is on pace to play for the Spirit on Sept. 14 against Reign FC at Audi Field, the second of two appearances by the NWSL team at D.C. United’s 20,000-capacity venue. Lavelle’s status will hinge on medical evaluations.

Saturday’s turnout was by far the largest in the Spirit’s seven-season history — Maryland SoccerPlex, the team’s full-time home, holds about 5,300 — and was the biggest in the league this past weekend, beating the overall attendance leaders, the Portland Thorns, who drew 17,542. (Portland is averaging 19,791.)

The Spirit jumped to sixth from eighth in average attendance (5,064) in the nine-team league and, with another big crowd Sept. 14, would probably finish the season third behind Portland and Utah (10,992).

As for the playoff outlook, the Spirit (7-7-4) is sixth, three points behind Utah (8-6-4) for the fourth and final slot. With six weeks left in the regular season, second through sixth place are separated by six points.