

River Ridge, Louisiana celebrates a 8-0 win over Curacao in the Little League World Series final. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Not long after Louisiana’s Eastbank All Stars won the Little League World Series on Sunday, they received a notable invitation.

“Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions,” President Trump tweeted in response to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). “See you at the White House!”

The team from River Ridge in New Orleans’ Jefferson Parish beat Curaçao 8-0 on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa., becoming the first Louisiana team to win the title and prompting Scalise to tweet to Trump, who was at the G-7 summit meeting of world leaders in Biarritz, France.

“WORLD CHAMPS! Congratulations to Louisiana’s River Ridge team on winning the @LittleLeague World Series!!" Scalise wrote. “So proud of this history-making team — our first-ever #LLWS champions. Way to represent and Louisiana! Next up → How about a trip to the @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump?”

Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House! https://t.co/Qadi7uD5U4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

It isn’t clear whether or when such a trip would be made. The first day for students in Jefferson Parish’s public schools was Aug. 8, which means the baseball players have already missed a chunk of time. There could be opportunities for a quick trip on either Labor Day or an Sept. 16 student holiday, or during the Oct. 10-11 fall break or the Nov. 25-29 Thanksgiving break.

Nor is it clear who would foot the bill for such a trip. Pro teams can stop by the White House when they’re in Washington for an in-season game or can hop on an owner’s private jet. Neither is a luxury most Little League players would have, but there’s precedent for a visit. The Jackie Robinson West All Stars, who won the 2014 LLWS, visited Barack Obama in the White House in November of that year. (The team from Chicago’s South Side was later stripped of its title.)

White House visits have become controversial during the Trump administration, with many players and some teams declining to visit — if an invitation is extended at all.

The New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl in February, are unlikely to make a visit despite the relationships Trump has with owner Robert Kraft, Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. Chalk that one up, according to the New York Times, to scheduling problems. Team and White House officials indicated that the two sides could not find a convenient date.

First up for the kids, in any case, is a parade. It is scheduled for Saturday, starting in a Winn-Dixie parking lot and rolling through River Ridge and Harahan.

