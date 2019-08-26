

MLS has suspended Wayne Rooney an additional match for a red card last week, meaning D.C. United’s captain will miss a critical trip to Montreal on Saturday.

The English striker already served a mandatory one-game suspension this past weekend at Philadelphia, but because his expulsion against the New York Red Bulls last Wednesday involved a blow to the head, United officials said the league’s disciplinary committee extended the penalty for another match.

Given MLS’s policy on such acts, the latest action did not catch anyone in the organization by surprise. A formal announcement by MLS is expected this week.

With this absence, Rooney will have missed four of the past eight matches because of injury or family issues, illness and MLS discipline. Previously, since arriving in Washington last summer, he had sat out one of 42 regular season games (red card early this season).

After Saturday, only four regular season games remain as United tries to regain its bearings amid a summer slide that has dropped it from second to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. (10-10-9) has lost three straight and is 3-7-7 since mid-May. It is five points ahead of eighth-place Montreal (10-14-4) in a race that will reward seven teams with postseason slots.

Rooney announced this month he will leave MLS this fall after 1 1/2 seasons to join England’s Derby County as a player-assistant coach. He remains United’s leader in goals (11) and assists (seven) but has not recorded either since scoring July 18 in Cincinnati.

Ola Kamara, acquired in the summer transfer window, is expected to start in Rooney’s place again this weekend. He logged 64 minutes in the 3-1 defeat at Philadelphia before yielding to Quincy Amarikwa.

United has scored five goals in the past seven matches and, with 36 overall, ranks 20th in the 24-team league. Los Angeles FC is first with 74.