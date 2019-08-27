

Andrew Luck announces his retirement at a news conference on Saturday. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Surprise was the first emotion Aaron Rodgers felt when he heard that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had announced his retirement after a preseason game on Saturday. Then disgust kicked in, though it wasn’t directed at the 29-year-old Luck’s decision to abruptly step away from the game during the prime of his career.

“Him getting booed, the word leaking out the way that it did, I thought that was a little disgusting, because here’s a guy who’s making a quality of life decision,” Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers QB, told SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday of the reaction inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday when Luck walked off the field.

At a news conference Saturday night, Luck, the No. 1 draft pick in 2012, said a “four-year injury cycle,” including a lacerated kidney, at least one concussion, a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder and a leg injury that had sidelined him all preseason, led him to decide it was the right time to retire from football.

“I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football,” Luck said. "It’s taken my joy of this game away.”

“I can totally relate to that, having a couple of major injuries myself where you miss a ton of time,” Rodgers said, echoing fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady and Troy Aikman, both of whom supported Luck’s decision. “Those are tough days. I think he should be championed and appreciated and given the praise he’s due for making the decision that’s in the best interest of himself and his wife and his family, for his own personal quality of life.”

[Troy Aikman and Tom Brady back Andrew Luck's decision to retire]

Colts Coach Frank Reich, whose own career as an NFL quarterback lasted 13 seasons, also supported Luck.

“Andrew did the right thing,” Reich told reporters Monday. “He did the right thing for himself and he did the right thing for the team, knowing the requirement and the commitment that’s needed for the journey ahead. He did the courageous thing and he did the honorable thing.”

During Monday’s news conference, Reich assured Colts fans that Saturday’s announcement hadn’t altered the goals for a team that won 10 games last season with Luck under center and was considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender this year. Reich said the team’s morning meeting Monday featured a discussion of the word “paradox.”

“Everyone makes a unique contribution on this team, yet everyone is replaceable,” Reich said. “We can deeply love and respect and care for each individual, yet the team must come first. … On one hand, we can respect and honor the player and the teammate that Andrew is and was, but at the same time, we can share an excitement and an enthusiasm about the team we have going forward and the journey ahead of us. Ultimately, it isn’t how good any one player is. It’s not. It’s about how good we are as a team.”

[NFL player will buy your tickets, angry Colts fans, and donate them to a children's hospital]

Where the Colts’ 2019 journey ends will depend, in part, on how well fourth-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett adjusts to the starting role. Indianapolis went 4-11 in Brissett’s starts during the 2017 season, which Luck missed with a shoulder injury. Given Luck’s latest injury, it was looking increasingly likely that Brissett would open this season as the starter even before Saturday’s announcement.

“I think what he did was actually very unselfish,” Rodgers said of the timing of Luck’s retirement. “Does he not start the season? He could be on [injured reserve], and then he’s cashing a paycheck from the Colts without playing. But instead he’s making the decision now so they can move forward with Jacoby [Brissett], and he’s making a decision that’s for his own quality of life and happiness, and I salute him for that. … He’s a hell of a player, and I’m happy for whatever is next with Andrew.”

Coach Reich has a message for Colts fans: pic.twitter.com/gHIKluQqw0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 26, 2019

