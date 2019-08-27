

At this early stage in the negotiations over a new NFL collective bargaining agreement, one of the bigger sticking points has been the length of the season. Team owners would like to make it longer in some way in their near-constant search for more revenue and seem to be willing to sacrifice some of the preseason to get there. The players would rather not subject their bodies to the added punishment that extra games would entail.

Then Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his shocking retirement over the weekend, citing the negative effects the game has had on his body, and the players’ resolve to keep the season’s length at 16 games only deepened.

“The players, however, don’t appear to be as interested in regular season expansion, and one source familiar with the talks said Andrew Luck’s retirement announcement Saturday night has had an effect on their mind-set,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote Tuesday morning. “Players already were disinclined to consider an expansion of the season, and days after one of the game’s brightest stars walked away at age 29 because of the physical toll he sustained playing the game, the players’ appetite for more games is even lower.”

There have been numerous ideas about expansion bandied about:

— Increasing the regular season by two to 18 games in exchange for cutting the preseason to three or even two games. But considering that the trend has been to keep starters out of the preseason entirely, the NFL’s top players wouldn’t exactly be cutting down on the wear and tear.

— The “18 and 16” solution, in which the season is expanded to 18 games but most players would only be allowed to play in 16 (kickers, punters and possibly quarterbacks would be exempt from this rule). The idea has garnered few supporters, with opponents pointing out the complicated roster gymnastics that would be required.

— Giving each team another bye week and expanding the length of the regular season to 18 weeks while keeping the number of games at 16. This would give the owners one more week of television revenue. The NFL actually tried this in 1993 and it wasn’t warmly welcomed, with the TV networks complaining about reduced inventory on Sundays and players and coaches bemoaning lost momentum (a byproduct of the NFL heavily front-loading the bye weeks so they all took place in the first two-thirds of the season).

— Expanding the playoffs by two teams to 14 while cutting the preseason by one game, an idea that the owners and players have expressed an “openness” about, NFL.com reported earlier this month. Under this idea, only one team in each conference would receive a bye into the second round of the playoffs. Whether the addition of two playoff games a year would generate enough revenue to placate the owners remains to be seen.

Luck missed more than half of the 2015 season and all of the 2017 season with a host of maladies and had been dealing with some sort of leg injury for much of the offseason before announcing his retirement on Saturday night.

“For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle — injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab — and it’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and offseason,” he said. “And I felt stuck in it. And the only way I see out is to no longer play football. It’s taken my joy of this game away.”

According Graziano and others, NFL officials and team owners wanted an agreement on a new CBA in place before the start of the 2019 season, though prospects for that seem dim with only nine days remaining before the Packers and Bears kick things off (players and owners were scheduled to continue talks in Chicago on Tuesday). The current deal does not expire until after the 2020 season, meaning there’s still significant time remaining to work out the details and give both sides time to process the aftershocks of Luck’s announcement.

