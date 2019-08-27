

Ben Olsen, second from left, and United are 1-5-1 in the past seven outings. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Spirits were high and the mood light as D.C. United wrapped up Tuesday’s training session, an upbeat scene belying the perils of a tumbling team entering the anxious final stretch of an MLS season gone wrong.

“If today is any indication,” Coach Ben Olsen said, “maybe we are moving out of it.”

Olsen’s optimism flies in the face of these cold, unforgiving facts:

United (10-10-9, 39 points) lost three games in eight days in dropping to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, five points above the threshold for the seven-team playoffs. D.C. is 3-7-7 since mid-May.

Five matches remain, the first four against teams in the playoff hunt.

United is 3-8-4 with a minus-12 goal differential against teams with winning records. Toss out the first three weeks of the season, and that figure drops to 1-8-4 with a minus-19.

MLS extended captain Wayne Rooney’s red-card suspension by an additional game, meaning he will miss Saturday’s visit to Montreal, which is among D.C.'s pursuers.

“We have a five-game season,” Olsen said. “I’ve been in the league a long time, and I’ve seen so many different pathways to winning or making a great run in the playoffs. Everybody goes through these stretches.

“How many teams have lost three in a row? There are a lot of them. Our stretch now is not a good one and we’ve got to keep trying to battle out of it.”

Before the group began working on specific deficiencies Tuesday, Olsen and the players talked about them in a closed-door, locker-room meeting.

Olsen declined to go into detail but said: “You know how these moments in the season are. It’s emotional and it’s good sometimes to get some things off your chest and let the players speak and let the head coach speak. Throw it on the table, man.”

Defender Steve Birnbaum said the meeting “is what we need right now, that open dialogue. Obviously there is going to be a little downtick in morale after three losses. That’s in the past.”

Asked in jest if there were any fisticuffs, Olsen said: “Nooo. These guys can beat me up.”

United will attempt to rebound from a 3-1 defeat at Philadelphia that was all but decided by the 36th minute, dropping D.C. to 1-5-1 in a seven-game stretch.

“We can say we were tired, but they also just kicked our ass,” Olsen said. “Some guys didn’t show up and maybe I didn’t prepare them the right way.”

United played without Rooney, its leader in goals and assists who was red-carded against the New York Red Bulls last Wednesday. The league’s disciplinary committee tacked on another game because the English striker had struck the opponent in the head.

Between injuries, illness, personal matters and the red card, Rooney will have missed four of eight matches after appearing in 41 of his first 42 since last summer.

Off-field issues have also created distractions. Over the weekend, a British tabloid published photos of Rooney enjoying the Vancouver nightlife with teammates and locals after a 1-0 defeat on Aug. 17. The story and photos reportedly embarrassed his wife, Coleen, who, over the years, has had to endure scandals involving her husband.

Coleen Rooney’s unhappiness living in the United States had contributed to Wayne’s decision this month to leave United at the end of the season. This winter, he will join English second-tier Derby County as a player-assistant coach. (United had planned for him to stay at least one more season.)

Coleen has been spending much of her time lately in England with their four children rather than remain in their rented house in Bethesda.

On Tuesday, Rooney said through a team spokesman he did not want to grant any interviews — a rarity for a player accessible and accommodating during his D.C. tenure. Among those attending the training session was Paul Stretford, Rooney’s longtime agent, who is based in England.

The two-game suspension, combined with no scheduled matches Sept. 7-8, means Rooney will go 25 days without league activity. To help compensate, Olsen said Rooney will play in the Sept. 4 friendly against Mexican club Puebla at Audi Field. Under normal circumstances, he would not be in uniform for the inconsequential affair.

Olsen dismissed suggestions Rooney could also play for second-division Loudoun United this week.

“There has been a lot going on in his world the last month and for him now to get these training sessions under his belt and try to sustain fitness and even get fitter over the next three, four weeks is important,” Olsen said. “So when we do come out of this, he is ready to be at his best. If he is not at his best — just like any other player on this field — we’re in trouble.”

United notes: Paul Arriola (United States) and Junior Moreno (Venezuela) will report for international duty next week. They will not miss any MLS matches. …

Defensive midfielders Russell Canouse (collapsed lung) and Chris Durkin (ankle) have resumed training after missing five and four games, respectively, and might travel to Montreal, Olsen said. …

The team will continue evaluating defender Jalen Robinson’s knee injury before determining whether he will need a rehab period or surgery. … Defenders Chris Odoi-Atsem (groin) and Oniel Fisher (long-term knee injury) worked out on the side. …

Academy midfielder Bryang Kayo, a target for a homegrown contract, is expected to sign overseas when he turns 18 next summer, multiple people familiar with the situation said. The U.S. under-17 national team member trained informally with German clubs this summer.

Meantime, the organization has exchanged contract proposals with academy midfielder Moses Nyeman, who turns 16 this fall. He is playing for Loudoun United as an amateur.

