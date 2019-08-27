

DeSean Jackson broke his finger in practice Tuesday, according to reports. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson broke his left ring finger in practice Tuesday, according to the NFL Network, an injury that comes less than two weeks before Philadelphia faces the Washington Redskins in Week 1.

Jackson, who spent three seasons with Washington, is expected to visit a hand specialist Wednesday and plans to get a custom splint, according to ESPN, which also reported that Jackson declined to speak with a reporter after the team’s practice. The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote that Jackson was in “visible discomfort” at his locker, and was later spotted wearing a brace on his finger.

The Redskins face the Eagles on Sept. 8 in Philadelphia.

Minor scare at #Eagles practice: WR DeSean Jackson suffered a broken ring finger on his left hand in today’s workout, sources say. My understanding is he’s not expected to miss time and the team is not concerned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2019

Source: Re: #Eagles WR Desean Jackson fractured ring finger, Jackson was told it is a 3-4 wk injury. He's scheduled to try out a custom splint tomorrow, at this time. I'm told, he's not sure what his comfort will be playing w/it, will determine later if he'll play b4 fully healed — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 27, 2019

DeSean Jackson broke his left ring finger at practice, as @RapSheet said. The #Eagles WR was in some discomfort, but he said it shouldn't keep him from playing in the season opener. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 27, 2019

If the injury does keep Jackson out, it would postpone his reunion with the Redskins and his official return to Philadelphia. Jackson spent his first six years with the Eagles before he was released after the 2013 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Redskins that April and left for Tampa Bay in free agency in 2017.

In March, the Eagles traded a compensatory sixth-round draft pick to the Buccaneers for Jackson and a seventh-round selection. When healthy, he is slated to be one of Carson Wentz’s top options this season, along with Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.

Jackson faced off against Washington last season with the Buccaneers, catching five passes for 67 yards in a 16-3 Redskins win.

