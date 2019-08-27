

2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson isn't a lock to make Washington's final roster. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Given a chance on Tuesday to say that wide receiver Josh Doctson will make the team’s final 53-man roster this weekend, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden stopped short of saying yes — which could be a telling sign of how the team’s management views Doctson right now.

Normally, Gruden is blunt about a player’s standing and will say so if it seems obvious a player will make the roster. But when pressed about Doctson, who won’t play in Thursday’s final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, he paused.

“It means he won’t play this week,” Gruden said, before growing vague.

“I anticipate …” he said before his voice trailed off. “We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying anybody’s making it or not making it right now. We still have another game and evaluations to make.”

[NFL teams thought Donald Penn was retired. Now he’s preparing to start for the Redskins.]

The Redskins have several receivers they like, including starters Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn and 2019 draft picks Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon. They are also enthused about the potential of Cam Sims and Robert Davis, who missed either most or all of last year with injuries. Undrafted free agent Steven Sims has played well and returned kicks — something the team needs — and Jehu Chesson, who signed as a free agent early last season, has been an excellent special teams player. Gruden has said repeatedly that special teams play might dictate some final roster decisions.

Many Redskins players have said during training camp that they think this is the deepest group of receivers the team has had in recent years. That numbers crunch could push out Doctson, a first-round pick in 2016 who has struggled with heel pain and has caught only 81 passes in three seasons. Gruden didn’t give a reason for why Doctson wouldn’t playing Thursday, although few established players will see action in the preseason finale.

Gruden was a little more concrete about the role of offensive lineman Ereck Flowers, whom the team signed in free agency with the hope of converting him from tackle to left guard. When asked Tuesday about what he plans to do at left guard, Gruden noted that Flowers remains No. 1 on the depth chart, before adding that fourth-round draft pick Wes Martin will play a lot on Thursday at Baltimore and “has done a good job coming in as a rookie,” leaving open the possibility that Martin could perhaps win the starting role.

Gruden seemed excited to report that cornerback Fabian Moreau will not need surgery on an ankle sprain that has kept him out for more than a week. Moreau’s foot had been in a boot, and there was worry around the team that he might not be able to play for the season’s first several weeks. In fact, Gruden said he hopes Moreau will be ready to play next weekend’s season opener at Philadelphia.

Tight end Jordan Reed remains in the concussion protocol and has not been attending meetings or practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in last Thursday’s preseason game at Atlanta. The Redskins don’t have a timetable on when Reed will return, although Gruden has said in recent days that he believes Reed will not miss much time.

More Redskins coverage:

Derrius Guice shows the Redskins what they missed last year without him

Case Keenum wins Redskins’ starting quarterback battle

Josh Norman says Redskins’ defense is ‘much closer than we ever have been before’