

Redskins running back Mike Thomas carries the ball against the Raiders in 1975. (Nate Fine/Getty Images)

Mike Thomas, who was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year as a running back for the Redskins in 1975 and made the Pro Bowl the following season, died Friday in a Houston hospital after a long illness. He was 66.

“He loved life, he loved people, he loved the Redskins and he loved reliving the years that he was there, which brought him a lot of joy,” Thomas’s wife, Sylvia Wilkerson Thomas, said in a telephone interview.

Thomas was born in Greenville, Texas, and was a three-sport star at Greenville High before signing a football scholarship with the University of Oklahoma. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back transferred to UNLV after his sophomore season — “I was a country boy who could not adjust to a big school,” he later said — and ended his college career as the Rebels’ all-time leading rusher.

After Thomas rushed for 1,408 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior, the Redskins used their highest pick — a fifth-round selection — on him in the 1975 NFL draft.

“He has a chance to help us now,” Redskins Coach George Allen, whose distrust of rookies and young players led him to trade most of Washington’s draft picks, told reporters after Thomas signed his two-year rookie deal.

Thomas was familiar with Allen’s preference for experienced players and determined to buck the trend.

“I know I have a chance to make the team, which isn’t always the case for a rookie here,” Thomas, whose older brothers, Earl and Jimmy, both played in the NFL, told The Washington Post during minicamp in July 1975. “I have to really work on my pass receiving. I didn’t do much of that in college. But I’ve been preparing all summer for the opportunity.”

Thomas had only three carries for two yards in his pro debut, but it didn’t take him long to earn a starting role. In Week 4, he ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 27-17 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Thomas finished the season with a team-high 919 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He also had 40 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns and edged Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski for offensive player of the year honors.

The late Mike Thomas shreds the #BigRed defense for 195 yards and a TD in a key late November game in 1976. He would rush for over 1100 yards and was named to his only Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/7w4Prse3Xv — St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) August 27, 2019

The Redskins signed fullback John Riggins and running back Calvin Hill as free agents the following offseason, but Thomas remained the star of Allen’s backfield. He started 12 games, rushing for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns, including a 31-carry, 195-yard performance against the Cardinals in Week 10. Thomas also had 28 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl.

In May 1979, the Redskins traded Thomas to the Chargers for a mid-round draft pick after general manager Bobby Beathard decided he didn’t figure into Washington’s plans.

“You’ll be liked by some and not by others in life,” Thomas, who missed three games in 1978 with a heel injury, told The Post. “I’m just fortunate that somewhere gave me a chance to play again.”

Thomas played two years in San Diego, primarily as a backup, and was waived by the Chargers before the 1981 season. After retiring from the NFL, he worked in the oil industry. The father of five also eventually reconnected with Sylvia, his high school sweetheart, and the two celebrated 32 years of marriage in June.

Sylvia Thomas recalled her late husband’s fond memories of playing for Allen, with Brig Owens and Joe Lavender, and how Kenny Houston looked out for him early in his career. Thomas was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2009 and underwent a double-lung transplant in 2017, but he was feeling well enough last November to travel to FedEx Field for the Redskins’ alumni homecoming game with Sylvia.

“He loved the Redskins and playing for the Redskins,” Sylvia Thomas said. “He had the NFL TV package so he could see all the games. I’d say, ‘Which game are you watching?’ And he’d say, ‘I’m watching all of them.’ The love of the game was always there.”

There will be a memorial service for Thomas on Saturday in Houston. Another service is scheduled for Sept. 6 in Greenville.

“Mike had so many friends, not only in Greenville but down here in Houston,” Earl Thomas, who played six seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, told the Greenville Herald-Banner. “He was a true, true friend and a good brother.”

“His love for life was contagious,” Sylvia Thomas said. “His laugh was unforgettable.”

