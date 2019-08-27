

Patrick Corbin wants to hit the home run he never got the chance to in his baseball career. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

Patrick Corbin had just shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates for eight innings, and the Washington Nationals won, but the lefty starter was thinking about how little success he’s had at the plate this year.

“I think I’m close,” he said with a smile, knowing it was silly to lament offensive results when his pitching had been so good. “I just need to pull the ball a little more.”

“You can’t hit,” chimed in Daniel Hudson from a locker over at PNC Park last Wednesday.

“What?” Corbin asked, swiveling his head around.

“You. Can’t. Hit,” Hudson shot back, stretching out every word. They first played together with the Arizona Diamondbacks a few years back. Needling is normal.

“Yeah, I can,” Corbin answered, a bit under his breath, before heading toward the shower. “I just need to pull the ball more.”

Heading into Tuesday, and a 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, Nationals pitchers, as a whole, have been below-average at the plate this season. That may be surprising given Stephen Strasburg’s summer — including three hits, five RBI and a home run in one July game — or Aníbal Sánchez collecting two singles at Wrigley Field this past Friday. Automatic outs are a lot different than marginal contributions. And since pitchers are typically the former, the latter always stands out.

But the rotation is hitting .125 on the season, eight points below league average, and is lagging behind its final numbers from last season. Corbin, for one, has a career-worst .077 batting average in 59 plate appearances. He has never finished a season below .125. He came into the year with two offense goals — hit his first home run, steal his first base — but now he’s just focused on collecting a few hits. He knocked one against the Pirates last week, an RBI double to right, yet that isn’t enough. There is a part of him that wants, so badly, to succeed at the plate, even with 140 strikeouts (and counting) in 344 career at-bats. He’s still not deterred.

Maybe it’s because so little is expected of him in the batter’s box. Or maybe Corbin is making up for lost time.

The 30-year-old Corbin didn’t try out for baseball until his junior year of high school, when a few friends finally convinced him. He was a natural athlete — a sharpshooter in basketball, a middle school quarterback, the kind of kid who was always outside — and pitching came quickly. He had a fastball that moved and a slider grip from his dad. He wound up never losing a high school game, good for a 14-0 record in two seasons, but that came with a consequence: Kevin Rockwell, the head coach at Cicero-North Syracuse High School in central New York, didn’t let Corbin hit.

[Patrick Corbin’s tale sits between myth and reality. The Nationals need him to bridge the gap.]

“He would crush the ball over the fence in batting practice because he was one of our best players,” said Jim Ilardi, Rockwell’s top assistant while Corbin played. “But Rockwell was afraid he would get hurt. He was too valuable to the team. So he didn’t get to hit in games.”

Corbin, always humble, remembers it differently. He says he didn’t hit because CNS had a full lineup of good players. They competed for a state title that year. His bat wasn’t needed. But it made him jealous of his high school teammates, if only playfully, and led to the one regret of his baseball career: Corbin wishes he’d tried a position, not instead of pitching, but just to test himself and get a few more at-bats. He figured it would have been first base, given his height, or one of the corner outfield spots. This past spring, while sitting at a picnic table in West Palm Beach, Fla., he leaned back and sighed: “I love pitching. But it’s sort of crazy to me that I’ve never done anything else.”

He recalls three high school at-bats, all in his junior year, but nothing more than that. Then he did two years of junior college, got drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round in 2009, then devoted his life to a fastball-slider combination that’s made him a two-time all-star. Corbin doesn’t regret that part, not even a little, but still feels a particular rush when he walks to the plate.

Call it suppressed competitiveness. This is the guy who, a day after his wedding last winter, was beating friends and family in basketball at his home in Phoenix. He built a small mini golf course in the same backyard, equipped with six tricky holes, and spent hours mastering the angles. He often organizes pools in the Nationals clubhouse — March Madness brackets, Masters predictions, you name it — and reads the sheets at his locker. He likes to win, plain and simple, and hitting is no different.

He still itches to smack the home run he never got a chance to as a teenager. And now he just wants to prove Daniel Hudson wrong.

