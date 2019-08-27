

Fantasy football draft season is in full swing, and The Washington Post has everything you need to feel prepared, from a detailed breakdown of the best possible picks for Rounds 1 to 3, to regularly updated player rankings, to our annual Perfect Draft. There are also sleepers to watch and players to avoid; a guide to the riskiest players and a guide to potentially promising rookies; a breakdown of the Zero RB strategy and an analysis of the top overall picks.

But the crux of what you need can be found in our next-level rankings of the top 200 potential picks, complete with both season-long and weekly projected point totals, using PPR scoring. These rankings, which were updated on Aug. 26, are based on a player’s role in his team’s offense and the projected difficulty of his weekly matchups. For those who sweat the nitty-gritty, you can read more about the methodology here, including how the players are ranked.

[Next-level fantasy football rankings and projections]

But for the simplest approach, just print out these rankings and bring them along to your draft.

Sure, your fellow owners might be surprised that your list has two tight ends included as potential first-round picks. (There’s an explanation here.) Just remember, these rankings are based on our 2019 projections, which are adjusted for strength of schedule and positional scarcity, so some players will have more or less projected value than the public perceives. Use this to your advantage, and have fun. Unless you’re drafting against us.

