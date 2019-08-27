

Tiger Woods had some things cleaned up in his left knee. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE)

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he had “an arthroscopic procedure” last week to repair minor cartilage damage in his left knee.

“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” Vern Cooley, the orthopedist who performed the surgery, said in a statement issued via Woods’s Twitter feed. “We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”

Said Woods: “I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team. I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”

Woods won his 15th grand slam at the Masters in April but played sparingly after that, missing the cut at both the PGA Championship and British Open. Earlier this month, he withdrew from the Northern Trust after one round with a “mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness,” he said in a statement. In his final tournament of the PGA Tour season, he finished in a tie for 37th at the BMW Championship and failed to garner enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Woods had undergone four surgeries on his left knee by 2008, the last of which ended his season after he won that year’s U.S. Open. He later would have four surgeries on his back and spent nearly three years away from the sport before returning to competitive play in 2018. At the end of his somewhat abbreviated tournament schedule this year, Woods seemed to hint that something wasn’t right with his body.

“I think right now the most important thing is fitness, for sure,” Woods said after finishing play at the BMW Championship. “Keep going the way I’m going right now because I need to get a little bit stronger in certain body parts, activate different areas. I need to get those parts stronger and then starting building up my game for Japan.”

Woods’s next scheduled tournament is October’s Zozo Championship in Japan, the PGA Tour’s first event in that country. He then seems likely to play in Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December — his foundation sponsors the tournament — and then will captain the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup in Australia.

