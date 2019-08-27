

Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster announced he would be retiring following this season, his 33rd with the Hokies. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Even before officially committing to Virginia Tech, linebacker Dax Hollifield recalled having connected with Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster in ways far more meaningful than mere football instruction.

Their relationship, Hollifield said, has been similar to that of family, and it in large part compelled the four-star recruit to attend Virginia Tech instead of pursuing opportunities at, among other schools, Florida State, South Carolina and Stanford.

“Coach Foster is like a father to me,” Hollifield said. “He’s the reason I made the best decision of my life. I really owe everything to him at this point.”

The sophomore is hardly alone in his glowing admiration of Foster, who Aug. 1 announced he would be retiring at the end of this season, his 33rd with the Hokies. Other notable members of the defense also have spoken at length about Foster’s influence on them as much off the field as on it.

Thus this season, which begins for the Hokies on Saturday at Boston College, comes with an assignment that to the defensive regulars is as significant as extending the program’s streak of bowl appearances to 27 or beating archrival Virginia for a 16th straight time: Sending Foster out in style.

[In 1939, the University of Chicago made one of college football’s boldest plays: It quit.]

“We’re focused on the season, and if anything, that little piece of information will add fuel to our fire,” said defensive end Zion Debose, a redshirt sophomore. “Just fuel us more, make us want to go out there and play harder, not just for the program but also for Bud now that we know this is going to be it.”

Foster has not addressed his decision publicly since initially revealing he would be retiring, but the longest-tenured assistant in major college football vowed that day he would not allow his imminent departure to become a distraction in the Hokies’ bid to climb back into contention for the ACC Coastal Division title.

[Virginia Tech 2019 football schedule]

Virginia Tech is coming off a 6-7 season in which a patchwork defense buckled under the weight of injuries and inexperience, contributing to the Hokies’ first losing record since 1992, three years before then-Coach Frank Beamer elevated Foster to co-defensive coordinator. The defense allowed 31 points per game (85th in the Football Bowl Subdivision), 6.4 yards per play (115th) and 5.5 yards per rushing attempt (122nd).

“Whatever greatness is, I’m going to push them as hard as I can,” Foster said. “I’m going to give them every ounce of energy that I have, and I’m going to expect that in return. And that’s really what it comes down to. Our focus is on this team and their season.”

Foster’s looming retirement has left Hokies Coach Justin Fuente with the unenviable task of hiring someone to replace one of the most accomplished assistants in the history of the sport.

It’s also uncharted territory for Fuente, who admitted he’s unsure how he plans to go about the process of seeking a new defensive coordinator while overseeing day-to-day operations during the season.

Still, Fuente reiterated no matter the manner in which he decides to conduct the search, it won’t interfere with game-day preparations on the part of either the coaching staff or players.

“We did not do it to manipulate our players’ emotions, first and foremost,” Fuente said about announcing Foster’s decision at the beginning of training camp. “What we did was to be honest and open. What our kids now have is a unique opportunity. Usually when a large event like this happens, you don’t know about until the end. Sometimes it’s too late for you to even do anything about it.

“That’s certainly not the case here.”

The Hokies return seven defensive players who started at least 10 games in 2018, a collateral benefit of the rash of injuries last season that forced Foster to limit the complexity of his coverage schemes and reduce blitzing to stabilize the back end.

The defensive playbook, Foster indicated, is expanding this season, particularly among a skilled group of linebackers, the strength of the front seven. They’ll receive additional opportunities to pressure the quarterback, providing reinforcements behind lesser-experienced defensive ends.

The projected defensive end rotation this year includes Dubose, redshirt junior Emmanuel Belmar and Nathan Proctor and TyJuan Garbutt, both redshirt sophomores.

“We all have something to prove,” Garbutt said, adding Foster would pull him out of class when he began recruiting him as a high school sophomore, “obviously not to miss work, but he wants me to know he cares for me, more than just like football stuff.”

Virginia Tech managed just 24 sacks last season, marking the second time in 10 years it had fewer than 30. In Foster’s previous 21 years as solo defensive coordinator, the Hokies averaged 39.6 sacks per season, ranking in the top 15 nationally five times, including three times in the top seven.

The loss of defensive end Houshun Gaines, who was to be a redshirt senior this year, also adds an element of uncertainty to the pass rush.

Gaines was Virginia Tech’s leader in sacks (4.5) when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament Nov. 10 in a humbling 52-22 loss at Pittsburgh. In addition, his mother died unexpectedly in October. Gaines is not listed on the Hokies’ roster heading into this season.

“I had a lot of motivation coming into this season already,” Hollifield said. Foster’s pending retirement “just gives me a little extra. This is it. It’s one last ride. It’s all or nothing. I go 100 percent already, but now I’m definitely going to give everything I’ve got this year not matter what because he deserves it.”

