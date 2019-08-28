

Alabama junior linebacker Dylan Moses, a Butkus Award finalist last season who was seen as a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, suffered a torn ACL in practice Tuesday night and is expected to miss the entire season.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban confirmed the news during the SEC’s weekly coaches’ teleconference, though he would only categorize it as a knee injury. He said Moses will need surgery and will be out for an “indefinite amount of time.”

“Certainly this is a character check for our team,” Saban said.

Second-ranked Alabama opens the season Saturday afternoon against Duke in Atlanta.

Moses and Alabama have been joined since he was in the eighth grade, when the Crimson Tide offered him a scholarship, and one year later he appeared on the cover of ESPN the Magazine. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker, described as a “freak athlete” by his official school bio, has been a starter for the Crimson Tide since late in his true-freshman season. Last year, he had a team-high 86 tackles while also registering 3½ sacks.

Alabama will be shorthanded beyond Moses on Saturday. Linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson all are suspended for the first half after missing a team function. All four players are listed as either starters or top backups on Alabama’s depth chart. Another linebacker, Josh McMillon, suffered what could be a season-ending knee injury during a scrimmage earlier this month.

The Crimson Tide now may be forced to start freshmen at both inside linebacker sports.

Saban reportedly sat down with Moses after the Crimson Tide’s blowout loss to Clemson in last season’s College Football Playoff championship game, asking the junior if he was ready to become the leader of a defense that had been staggered for the first time all season. This summer at SEC media days, he called Moses “the center of our defense” and the defensive “signal-caller.” He was named a defensive team captain.

“I’m a perfectionist, I want things done the right way — the same as Coach Saban — and I’m hard on myself just as I am on other guys as well,” Moses said earlier this summer. “I just want things to be done the way they’re supposed to be. I really want to be a great leader for my team, for the defense and I want our defense to be dominant, I want our team to be dominant in all aspects.”

