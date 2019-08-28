

Offensive lineman Brock Hoffman had appeared the NCAA's decision to reject his transfer waiver. (Danny Karnik/Coastal Carolina University)

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, who gained attention with his transfer saga this offseason, will sit out the 2019 season for the Hokies after his appeal for eligibility was denied, according to a statement from the school and a tweet Hoffman posted.

Hoffman transferred to Blacksburg from Coastal Carolina this year so that he could be closer to his mother, who had a noncancerous brain tumor removed before his freshman season and is still dealing with complications.

He sought immediate eligibility through the family hardship waiver, which allows a player to avoid sitting out a season if they switch schools because of a family emergency.

Hoffman garnered support online after the NCAA denied his request in April. He said at the time that the NCAA denied the request because his family home was five miles outside of a 100-mile radius of Virginia Tech and because his mother’s condition had improved since he was at Coastal Carolina.

According to the Athletic’s Andy Bitter, the main factor behind the appeal denial was that Hoffman asked to transfer two years after his mother’s diagnosis, a request that didn’t come quick enough for the NCAA.

According to person familiar w/the NCAA process, the ultimate reason Hoffman was rejected was he did not transfer quickly enough after his mom’s initial cancer diagnosis. Diagnosed & had surgery to remove a brain tumor in Jan, 2017. He transferred to VT two years later. #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) August 27, 2019

The NCAA did not contact Hoffman or his family during the application or appeal process, according to the Roanoke Times.

“While extremely disappointed in this final decision by the NCAA, Virginia Tech Athletics and the football staff will continue to provide our unwavering support and compassion to Brock and his family,” the school said in its statement.

On Tuesday, Hoffman posted the news of his appeal alongside a famous 1987 picture of former Oklahoma linebacker Brian Bosworth wearing an anti-NCAA shirt after he was banned for alleged steroid use. The shirt uses NCAA as an acronym for “National Communists Against Athletes” and says “Welcome to Russia!” underneath.

Hoffman said that he will redshirt this season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after this year.

