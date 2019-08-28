

Patrick Corbin shared an interesting perspective after a 2-0 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday night. (Keith Srakocic)

There wasn’t a lot to say after the Washington Nationals lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 2-0, on Tuesday night. A bad team beat a good one. It happens. The Nationals’ clubhouse played the hits of cliches — “That’s baseball” and “We’ll come back tomorrow” and so on.

But Patrick Corbin broke the mold, if only for a moment, by framing a lazy August game within the bigger picture. He talked because he was Washington’s starting pitcher. He said a lot with a few words.

“That’s why I think winning your division is so important," Corbin offered. "If you got one game, anything can happen.”

And that fit, almost too conveniently, with what the Nationals really lost against the Orioles. The Atlanta Braves fell, 3-1, to the Blue Jays in Toronto. That kept Washington 5 1/2 games back of the Braves in the National League East. The Nationals have been playing at a breakneck pace since May 24, having just finished the best 80-game stretch in club history, but gaining on Atlanta has been a near impossibility. Then they had a chance to, with a little more than a month left in the season, and couldn’t beat one of the league’s worst teams.

So how does that connect to Corbin’s assessment? Let’s count the ways.

What the lefty was expressing, really, is how unpredictable baseball is. The Nationals were scalding hot heading into this week, having won 12 of 14 and five in a row. The Orioles were not, and haven’t been all year, entering the series 42 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. But baseball is blind to who’s playing. Washington couldn’t touch starter Aaron Brooks, despite his 6.21 ERA, or a collection of relievers. Baltimore got a pair of runs off Corbin in the first, scoring them in a blink, and they held up. That was that.

Corbin was asked about the offense being shut out, and if he were surprised, before making the apt connection: If this sort of game can happen Aug. 27, it can certainly happen Oct. 1. That’s the date of the NL wild card game. That’s what the Nationals are angling toward, if they don’t catch the Braves, since they currently have a three-game lead over the Chicago Cubs atop the wild-card standings. They woke up Tuesday with a 97 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, but it will likely be in what’s often described as a “coin flip"

There’s no way of predicting who wins the wild-card game. Just ask the Cubs, who had 95 wins last season before losing to the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. Home-field advantage can help, and the Nationals would get that if they remain in the top spot. So could having Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg on the mound. The Nationals still have a mathematical chance of catching the Braves, with seven more meetings between the teams. Yet preparing for a wild-card game — or bracing for one — is the safer bet with 31 left on the schedule. That’s when a 19-31 start could come back to haunt the Nationals. That’s when losses like Tuesday’s begin to really sting. That’s how Corbin’s logic goes beyond an otherwise forgettable loss to the Orioles, on quiet night highlighted by, well ... absolutely nothing.

The competition will be much stiffer come October. A quick glance at the standings says the Nationals could face one of the Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies or New York Mets. Any starter those those teams throw will have a much better track record than Aaron Brooks. Each of those clubs has a much better lineup than the Orioles'. One of the game’s biggest charms, one of the reasons to keep watching, is that anything can happen on any given night. Yet there’s nothing charming about getting bounced from the postseason in a toss-up play-in game.

“That’s baseball" could still be used after the fact, if one wanted to avoid deductive reasoning. But “We’ll come back tomorrow” wouldn’t work five weeks from now. You only get so many of those.

