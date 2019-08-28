

A fan looks at a smartphone while wearing a cheesehead. (Nick Wass/AP)

Your fantasy football draft is fast approaching, and for whatever reason you haven’t done any research. Don’t worry, this guide is designed so you can win your fantasy football league without really trying.

Below is a simple round-by-round blueprint to success. It doesn’t get fancy, and there aren’t many deep sleepers or high-risk, high-reward players, but it is loaded with solid performers who will make your team a contender each week. If you want to know what we expect each player to score in a given week, you can always click on our fantasy football player rankings and projections. And be sure to print out the Top 200 rankings and bring them to your draft — that way, it will look like you’ve spent hours preparing.

[Next-level rankings: Season and weekly scoring projections]

The following plan is best applied to a 12-team, point-per-reception (PPR) league using the following starting lineup: one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex player (RB/WR/TE), one defense, a kicker and seven bench players. However, good players are good players, and this plan should also translate well to standard-scoring formats and leagues with just 10 teams. Players in each round are listed in order of preference.

Now turn off the autodraft and let’s get this roster started!

Round 1

You might not know where you are selecting in your draft until you log in, so here is a quick list of players worthy of your first-round choice: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Le’Veon Bell, James Conner, Julio Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas.

Round 2

If you took a wide receiver in Round 1, take a running back here, either Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook or Leonard Fournette. If you took a running back in Round 1, look for wideouts Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans or Antonio Brown.

Round 3

Grab a tight end. If George Kittle is still available, he’s your guy. If not, go with Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz.

[Fantasy Football 2019 beginner’s guide: The best draft picks for Rounds 1-3]

Round 4

There should be many quality wide receivers still available, possibly including Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. (The latter two both benefit from an appealing early-season schedule.)

Round 5

Quarterback is the play here. Try for Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers or Baker Mayfield.

Round 6

Look for Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson. The season-ending injury to Lamar Miller opens the door for Johnson to be a featured back in 2019. Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers could be available in this round, too.

Round 7

Now it is time to grab your primary flex player. Think about New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray or Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel. If both are gone, it’s okay to select Texans receiver Will Fuller, despite his injury-plagued history.

Round 8

L.A. Rams rookie Darrell Henderson is a bold choice here if you want to take a risk (don’t worry if anyone snickers about him being the backup to Todd Gurley, whose value is uncertain due to a knee injury), but you could go also with a safer play like Packers wideout Geronimo Allison or 49ers running back Matt Breida. Feeling frisky? Select Buffalo Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary. (Henderson and Singletary are among the rookies who could make a fantasy impact this season.)

[Five rookies ready to make an impact in fantasy football]

Round 9

Lamar Jackson is your backup quarterback. If someone beats you to him, look for Philip Rivers or Jameis Winston.

Round 10

It’s possible Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys is still available. If he is, pound that draft button. If not, reach a bit for Baltimore Ravens rookie running back Justice Hill.

Round 11

New York Giants receiver Golden Tate is a good pick here. Tate is suspended for the first four game of the regular season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy and has been placed in concussion protocol, but he should be fine once he is eligible to return.

If Tate’s uncertainty is too much for you, then feel free to nab Oakland receiver Tyrell Williams or take a chance on Bills wideout John Brown.

[Three late-round wide receivers who could pay off big in your fantasy football draft]

Round 12

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is a viable backup to any starter you drafted in Round 3. You could also bolster your running backs with Dion Lewis of the Titans.

Round 13

Maybe the Cleveland Browns or Minnesota Vikings defense slipped this far. If so, that’s great. If not, the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys should both provide consistent points for your defense/special teams slot.

Round 14

Kickers aren’t sexy but Robbie Gould of the 49ers should be very dependable.

[Carli Lloyd drilled a 55-yard field goal. A Hall of Famer says she should get an NFL tryout.]

Round 15

Dealer’s choice. You could go with a value play at receiver (like the Jets’ Jamison Crowder) or take another rotational running back (Detroit’s C.J. Anderson, Atlanta’s Ito Smith or Washington’s Chris Thompson). (Smith, like Curtis Samuel and Tyrell Williams, appears on our list of fantasy sleepers.)

Round 16

It’s possible one of those four players from the previous round is still available with your final pick of the draft. If not, receivers Adam Humphries, DK Metcalf, DeVante Parker, Tre’Quan Smith and Marquise Goodwin could all be emergency fill-ins on a bye week or for an unexpected injury.

Read more from The Post:

Who to draft first? Start with Saquon Barkley.

Fantasy Football 2019 beginner’s guide: The best draft picks for Rounds 1-3

How to win your fantasy football draft using the Zero RB strategy

The top 2019 fantasy football sleepers to draft late

Five rookies ready to make an impact

The riskiest fantasy draft picks by round

Three high-volume running backs you can grab after Round 1

Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts mean big risk for fantasy football owners

Four players going higher than they should be in fantasy football drafts

Six players shooting up draft boards

Five fantasy football draft picks helped by a soft early schedule

The top fantasy football quarterbacks to draft in 2019

The top fantasy football running backs to draft in 2019

The top fantasy football wide receivers to draft in 2019

The top fantasy football tight ends to draft in 2019

Use these fantasy football draft tiers so you’re not stuck on the clock