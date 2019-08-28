

The Washington Nationals’ bullpen is down to one left-hander, Matt Grace. But the lefty contingent of the relief corps could get a big facelift this weekend.

Sean Doolittle and Roenis Elías, both on the injured list, each threw a simulated inning at Nationals Park on Wednesday. They both threw 16 pitches off the mound to outfielder Gerardo Parra and catcher Spencer Kieboom, and came out of it feeling good, according to Manager Dave Martinez. But his assessments varied in tone.

Martinez raved about Elías’s progress and hinted that the trade-deadline acquisition could be back as soon as Friday. He was a bit more measured with Doolittle, the team’s struggling closer, and repeated that the Nationals will see how Doolittle feels tomorrow.

Doolittle is sidelined with right knee tendinitis, but he also hit the IL on Aug. 18 because his arm is tired from a heavy workload. Elías is out with a right hamstring strain after injuring it in his first game with Washington on Aug. 2. If the Nationals wait until Sept. 1, this Sunday, they could activate either pitcher without having to make a corresponding move. If they want to activate either before then, and before rosters expand to 40 players, they would need to option a player to the minor leagues.

“I’d like to have them both back as soon as possible,” Martinez said before Wednesday’s 7:05 matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. “That would be really nice. Then again, we have to make sure we check all the boxes.”

Martinez and General Mike Rizzo sat side-by-side in the Nationals’ dugout to watch Doolittle and then Elías right after him. Paul Menhart stood behind the mound and called balls and strikes. Bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez was behind the plate. For Doolittle, the Nationals set up Edgertronic cameras to analyze the spin rate, spin axis and release point on his relied-upon four-seam fastball. The 32-year-old has been battling mechanical issues — he’s not sure if fatigue caused them, or the other way around — and this IL stint is partly for tuning up his delivery.

While testing his slider against Parra, a pitch he throws less than five percent of the time, Doolittle worried he was tipping. He asked Parra if he knew it was coming, and Parra nodded yes. He asked Parra if that’s because he slowed down his delivery, and Parra nodded yes again. Then they met on the mound, with Menhart and Octavio Martinez, to discuss how Doolittle could disguise the pitch better. The closer has expressed excitement in getting feedback from live hitters, and spoke a lot with Parra and Kieboom before, after and during his simulated inning.

Elías’s session was a bit less technical on the surface. The lefty, who joined the Nationals from the Seattle Mariners, suffered the hamstring strain while running to first base after he was specifically told not to swing, and has been rehabbing since.

There were two specific instances in the last week when Dave Martinez could have called upon Elías. The first came in Pittsburgh, with the Nationals leading 1-0 and two lefties coming up for the Pirates. Martinez went with the right-handed Wander Suero, his pseudo-lefty specialist in Elías’s absence, and the inning blew up before Washington lost by three runs.

The second spot was in Chicago this past Sunday, after Fernando Rodney walked Javier Baez with two outs in a two-run game. Rodney has been crushed by left-handed hitters in the second half, but he stayed in to face Kyle Schwarber and served up a game-tying home run with a high fastball. The Nationals eventually won in extra innings.

It is worth nothing that Elías has actually been better against righties this season, reverse splits that didn’t deter the Nationals when they scoured the trade market. They are betting that his career splits, and a track record of retiring lefties, is what will show up down the stretch. They really just need another left-handed option, whoever it is, to replenish the depth of a bullpen that’s been undermanned or underperforming — or both — all season long.

“Obviously it’s been frustrating,” Elías said through a team interpreter. “I’ve been pitching all year and, to have an injury like this come up out of nowhere, a weird scenario that caused me to get injured, especially knowing there’s a lot of possibilities in games where I should’ve been pitching possibly and helping the team win, it’s been very frustrating.

“But there’s nothing I can do about it now. I need to get back on the field as soon as possible and help the team anyway I can, and I’m looking forward to it.”

