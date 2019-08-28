

Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry joined the staff from Kennesaw State. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

When Billy Ray Stutzmann first arrived at the Navy football offices in January fresh off a one-year stint at Hawaii and looking to get acquainted with a new coaching staff, he and fellow newcomer Jason MacDonald decided to begin the bonding process by sampling that most beloved of local delicacies.

“We went on a wing tour of Annapolis,” Stutzmann said. “Best wings? Well. We go off price, the size of the wings and taste, so when you factor in everything — we should’ve written a blog — Greene Turtle. If you get the happy hour, that’s the way to go. Half off wings on Wednesdays.”

Stutzmann wasn’t the only Navy assistant who spent offseason learning about Annapolis and Coach Ken Niumatalolo’s program. The 28-year-old offensive assistant is one of seven new members of Navy’s coaching staff who will be manning the press box and sideline in Saturday’s home opener against Holy Cross. It’s easily the most significant staff turnover within the program since Niumatalolo’s predecessor and mentor, Paul Johnson, arrived as head coach in 2002.

Stutzmann and MacDonald, who was brought up from the Naval Academy Preparatory School to coach fullbacks, coach on the offensive side of the ball. The rest of the newcomers work on defense.

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry arrived from Kennesaw State to replace Dale Pehrson, who coached at Navy for 23 years and helmed the defense for the last four. Newberry brought with him from his old staff Kevin Downing to coach defensive ends and raiders and P.J. Volker to coach the linebackers. Jerrick Hall, also a former colleague of Newberry’s from Elon, now coaches nose guards and defensive tackles. The new defensive co-coordinator and cornerbacks coach is Brian Norwood, one of Niumatalolo’s childhood best friends who came from Kansas State and also coached at Penn State and Baylor for years.

For a college program defined in varying measures by tradition, continuity and consistency, an overhaul of one side of its coaching staff was a purposeful shock to the system.

“Nobody liked where we were at,” Niumatalolo said of coming off his worst season as a head coach. “Nobody likes losing to both Army and Air Force. Nobody likes not being in a bowl game. Nobody likes being 3-10. … There’s always been so much pressure on the offense. Our offense has always been top 30 in scoring and there are so many times where, quite frankly, we had to carry the defense. After last year I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to do what I have to do.’”

What Niumatalolo felt compelled to do ahead of his 12th season coaching Navy was reinvigorate a team that ranked 121st out of 129 major college football programs last year in stopping third-down conversions. He wanted a dynamic defense because the Mids must defend the option in their two most important games of the year every year, against Army and Air Force, but also has to be prepared for such teams as Notre Dame, Houston and Central Florida.

The search for a scheme that flexible led him to Newberry, the four-year defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State who knows the triple option well because he saw it every day in practice but had success against a wide range of teams. The Owls went 11-2 last year on run to the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals, ranked second among all FCS teams in total defense and 11th in third-down conversion defense.

Just as important was that Newberry fit in with the culture of Niumatalolo’s coaching staff. At Kennesaw State, the defensive coordinator worked under Brian Bohannon, who spent six years at Navy and five years at Georgia Tech working for Johnson, the former Mids coach.

“The way we practice, the demands, it's all the same,” Newberry said.

On the offensive side of the ball, Stutzmann jelled as well. The Honolulu native coached wide receivers at Hawaii under Niumatalolo’s friend Nick Rolovich while the Rainbow Warriors implemented a run-and-shoot offense that finished ninth in the country in passing last year (310.3 yards per game). Stutzmann was brought to Navy to instill some of those same principles and make the Mids’ offense as dynamic as its defense.

But even while fitting into the coaching staff at Navy was easy, learning the ways of a military academy was a big transition for the newcomers.

There were small things to learn, like a vocabulary of military shorthand — “They have abbreviations for everything,” Volker said — and the fact that the day runs on military time. Niumatalolo told his new coaches early on in spring football not to be offended if a player suddenly stands up in a meeting.

“If they get tired, we just have guys stand up,” Niumatalolo said. “Normally you’d take offense, like, ‘What, am I boring you? Are you tired?’ Yeah, he’s tired. He gets up at 4 a.m.”

Understanding the time constraints of a military academy’s demanding schedule was unquestionably the biggest adjustment. Newberry’s staff gets about 60 percent of the time in meeting rooms with players that they did at Kennesaw State, and there’s no wiggle room in the daily schedule.

“You cut all the fat out of meetings and keep the main thing the main thing,” said Downing, the defensive ends coach.

Newberry, who wasn't looking for a new job when Niumatalolo called but had always been enamored with the service academies, has enjoyed the challenge of becoming a more efficient coach.

“Coach on the grass, coach on the run, correct in the film room,” Newberry said, and it's a flash-bang approach that mirrors the more assertive, sharper style of defense he's trying to bring to Navy.

“We’re not deficient here, we’ve got good players, we just need a little bit of a change,” Newberry said. “We’re going to be a lot different on defense, we’re going to be more multiple, and we’re going to be a lot more aggressive than we have been. Take some chances. …

“I think [a new staff] can reignite some passion and energy, force people inside the program to get out of their comfort zone. We’re the underdogs right now, because we haven’t been very good here. But we’ve only got one way to go.”

