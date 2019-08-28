

Antonio Brown's spat with Ben Roethlisberger continued Tuesday. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo)

Antonio Brown’s drawn-out divorce from the Pittsburgh Steelers took another turn Tuesday, when the Raiders wide receiver tweeted that Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was never his friend. “Shut up already,” he wrote in the tweet that was later deleted.

Brown was responding to a video clip of the Steelers’ quarterback telling NBC’s Michele Tafoya he regretted calling out Brown after a game last season because it “ruined a friendship.”

In the now-deleted tweet, Brown wrote: “Never friends just had to get my ends.......shut up already.”

The conflict dates back to and a 24-17 Pittsburgh loss in Week 12 last season. Roethlisberger put the blame on Brown for an interception he threw in that game.

“I pull the ball back and throw the ball to Antonio, who is supposed to be running a real flat, down-the-line kind of route,” Roethlisberger said in his weekly radio show. “[The cornerback] did undercut AB … that’s where I talked to AB, like ‘AB you have to come flat. You can’t drift in the end zone or those undercuts happen.’ ”

Roethlisberger express regret over that remark during his interview with Tafoya, which aired Sunday.

“I wish I wouldn’t have done it,” he said. “Because obviously you saw what happened and obviously it ruined a friendship.”

At the time, Brown said his quarterback’s criticism didn’t bother him.

The now-deleted tweet on Tuesday was the latest development in Brown’s public spat with Roethlisberger. In February, Brown tweeted that Roethlisberger had an “owner mentality” in Pittsburgh and was beyond questioning.

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — AB (@AB84) February 16, 2019

