

Gregg Berhalter has an 8-3-1 record since taking over the U.S. team last winter. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, familiar faces on the U.S. men’s national soccer team, are out for now. Sergiño Dest and Paxton Pomykal are in.

Who?

Two members of a junior team that reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in May received call-ups Wednesday for friendlies against Mexico on Sept. 6 in East Rutherford, N.J., and Uruguay on Sept. 10 in St. Louis.

In all, Coach Gregg Berhalter named 26 players for the first U.S. matches since a second-place finish at the Concacaf Gold Cup. Most were members of that summer squad, including attacker Christian Pulisic and goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

But Berhalter, who is rebuilding the program after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, also turned to Dest, an 18-year-old defender for Dutch power Ajax who was born in the Netherlands and holds dual citizenship; and Pomykal, 19, a fourth-year midfielder for FC Dallas.

Another newcomer is Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson, an under-23 national team defender. German-based midfielder Alfredo Morales, 29, was recalled for the first time in more than three years.

“The starting point for the roster is we’re able to maintain a core group of main players from the Gold Cup and continue building,” Berhalter said. “We are also bringing some new players into the fold that we feel have the potential to make an impact with this team.”

Players come and go from the national team, so the exclusion of Bradley and Altidore is not permanent. Their MLS club, Toronto FC, has two matches during this FIFA fixture window, and although Berhalter had the right to summon them for international duty, he decided to let them concentrate on the playoff race.

They seem likely to return for Nations League games in October and November.

DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga, Tyler Adams and Tim Weah were unavailable because of injury. D.C. United’s Paul Arriola, a regular under Berhalter, withdrew from consideration for family reasons.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf).

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergiño Dest (Ajax), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Tim Ream (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC).

Midfielders: Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

Forwards: Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).

Read more:

Its season slipping away, D.C. United clears the air with closed-door meeting

Rose Lavelle, Mallory Pugh battling injuries ahead of USWNT match in Philadelphia

Sound of silence: Sounders, Timbers fans go quiet in protest at MLS match