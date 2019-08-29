

Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the southeastern United States. (NOAA via AP)

With Hurricane Dorian looking increasingly likely to make landfall somewhere along Florida’s Atlantic Coast over Labor Day weekend, Florida State will move its college football season opener against Boise State on Saturday to the Seminoles’ home stadium in Tallahassee, about 2.5 hours inland from the original site in Jacksonville.

The game will be played at noon Eastern and televised by ESPNews (the original kickoff time was 7 p.m.). General admission tickets are being sold for $10 on the Seminoles’ website, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry told the Tallahassee Democrat’s Curt Weiler that all tickets purchased for the game in Jacksonville will be refunded.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting that Dorian will become a Category 3 hurricane by Friday morning and could be a “catastrophic” Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall, likely on Monday. And while the exact landfall location remains unclear as the storm churns in the Atlantic, Florida residents along the state’s east coast — including in Jacksonville — are being encouraged to prepare for possibly dire conditions.

[Hurricane Dorian: Florida on guard for a potentially major storm]

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. He first announced that the Florida State-Boise State game would be moved during a news conference on Thursday morning.

“Obviously we’re concerned about fans attending this game if we’re in the path of the storm,” Nikki Kembleton, Jacksonville’s director of public affairs, said Thursday. “We’re very concerned about the safety of fans leaving the game or staying in Jacksonville for an extra day.”

Florida State’s grounds crew was spotted painting the field at Doak Campbell Stadium before the move was announced Thursday.

Can confirm: FSU painting the field to prepare for rescheduled Boise State game in Tallahassee @ noon on Saturday. @JCameronShow @Warchant pic.twitter.com/XdLwyAK4IH — Dustin (@dustnlynch) August 29, 2019

Moving the game to a later date was not an option, as Florida State and Boise State do not have a common bye week during the regular season. Both teams could be playing on Dec. 7 when the ACC and Mountain West hold their conference championship games.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma caused Florida State to reschedule September games against Miami and Louisiana-Monroe. Boise State’s bowl game in December was canceled in the first quarter because of lightning and heavy rain in Dallas.

