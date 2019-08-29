

Trent Williams continues to hold out. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Redskins President Bruce Allen expects Trent Williams to play for Washington again, and while the Pro Bowl left tackle may eventually decide to end his preseason holdout, a former teammate says a reunion isn’t imminent.

Retired Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall said he texted Williams after hearing rumors that he would end his standoff and report to Redskins Park before Washington’s regular season opener in Philadelphia on Sept. 8.

“I reached out to him and he’s like, ‘Man, there’s zero chance I’ll be in that building next week,'” Hall, who shared a locker room with Williams in Washington for eight seasons, told co-host Erin Hawksworth on the first episode of The Athletic’s “Hail to the Podcast” on Thursday.

A day earlier, NBC Washington’s Sherree Burruss, the sideline reporter for Redskins preseason games, asked Allen for an update on Williams’s holdout.

“You’re either here or you’re not, and he’s elected not to be here,” Allen said.

Allen declined to go into specifics when asked if he could confirm Williams’s holdout was related to a grievance with the Redskins’ medical staff or his contract situation, two factors that have reportedly contributed to his fractured relationship with the team that drafted him in 2010.

[Andrew Luck retired young, and was hailed for his courage. Barry Sanders was called a quitter.]

“I’m not going to go into any conversation I have with a player," Allen said. “He’s told me his thoughts. But we’re now in Philadelphia mode, and it’s time to get going.”

Allen also declined to say the last time he spoke with Williams, but said he does expect him to play again.

"I THINK TRENT'S GONNA PLAY FOOTBALL"#Redskins team president Bruce Allen goes 1-on-1 with @SherreeBurruss to talk about the latest with Trent Williams' holdout. Tomorrow, Allen talks about Jay Gruden's job security as well as his own, only on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/B14C09rDdp — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 28, 2019

“I think Trent’s going to play football,” Allen said, before referencing Andrew Luck’s retirement. “We had a surprising retirement this week in the NFL, and I don’t see Trent retiring.”

Burruss asked Allen to clarify whether he meant Williams would play for the Redskins again, or if Washington had engaged in trade talks with other teams.

“No, it’ll be with us," Allen said.

Throughout Williams’s holdout, Allen and the Redskins have said they have no plans of trading their left tackle. Hall isn’t so sure that’s the right approach.

“I hear some whispers that he might show up," Hall said. “And then I talked to him and it’s like, ‘Nah, I’m not showing up. We haven’t talked, we haven’t addressed the issues.’ It’s kind of like, at what point do you as the Washington Redskins organization say, ‘Hey look, we gotta get something for this guy,’?”

Read more on the Redskins:

Dwayne Haskins isn’t ready to start, but Redskins coaches are happy with where he’s at

Montez Sweat has big-time talent. His Redskins’ teammates are teaching him the little things.

Mike Thomas, former Redskins running back and 1975 rookie of the year, dies at 66

NFL teams thought Donald Penn was retired. Now he’s preparing to start for the Redskins.