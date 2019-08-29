

Jay Cutler will be a spectator at Soldier Field on Thursday night. (Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

On Thursday night, when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears, a familiar quarterback, besides Aaron Rodgers and Mitchell Trubisky, will be in the house for the NFL’s season opener.

Jay Cutler, the former Bears quarterback, plans to be one of the fans watching the nationally televised game in Soldier Field.

“Just kind of going to go as a fan and watch the game and enjoy it,” Cutler said during an interview on ESPN Chicago’s “Waddle and Silvy” show. “I’ve never really watched a game from the stadium from that view. So it’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it.”

Now 36, Cutler retired in 2016 after 12 NFL seasons, eight spent with the Bears. He attempted to play one last time after parting with the Bears, appearing in 14 games with the Miami Dolphins. Over his career, Cutler sustained a number of injuries, notably cracked ribs and a shoulder problem that required surgery. Still, he was initially surprised by the biggest news of the NFL season, the retirement of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

“You’re surprised when you hear it, but I think when you take a step back and you listen to him talk, you kind of reflect on how much thought and time he has put into this decision,” Cutler said. “You could kind of see it and paint the picture in his head. So it’s not that surprising, I guess.”

Luck played through a number of serious injuries, including a lacerated kidney, a torn labrum that caused him to miss the 2017 season, a partially torn abdominal muscle and at least one concussion. After a year away from the game, Cutler noted that “certain things” had improved with his physical condition.

But, he added, “there are certain things that just aren’t going to get better. Just the wear and tear and getting beaten down all the time, you get better in that regard just because you’re not destroying your body at all times. But certain mobility things and stiffness, it kind of is what it is.”

Cutler had sympathy for Cody Parkey, too. Parkey was the kicker who missed a 43-yard field goal that would have brought on overtime during the Bears’ 16-15 wild-card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in January. It quickly became known as the “double doink” attempt, a name bestowed by NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, because of the way in which it thudded against an upright and the crossbar.

“I felt awful for him,” Cutler said. “He’s a good kid and it was a tough year. It was a tough situation. And I feel like everyone thought he was going to miss it and he did. It’s just unfortunate because you know he’s doing everything possible [to make it] and it’s the last thing in the world he wants to happen. But it happened. And you’ve got to move on.”

