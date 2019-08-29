

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt during practice. (Ron Schwane/AP)

Not only will Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt have to miss the first eight games of the season, he’ll have to keep his distance from the team, too.

The NFL said Wednesday that Hunt will not be allowed to visit the Browns’ training facility while he serves a suspension for multiple physical altercations.

Brown was barred for eight games in March after an NFL investigation into the violent, off-field incidents, including one in Feb. 2018, in which Hunt, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, struck and kicked a woman at Cleveland hotel.

Kansas City released the running back after TMZ published video of the altercation, and the NFL began an inquiry into Hunt’s conduct. While that was ongoing, Cleveland signed him to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, knowing Hunt would likely miss time at the start of the 2019 season due to league discipline.

With the season now days away, the league said Hunt will have to serve his suspension without access to the team’s training facility beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the Associated Press. The Browns had asked Commissioner Roger Goodell to allow Hunt to be at the team’s facility while he sat out, arguing it would be beneficial for him to spend time with teammates. Goodell denied that request.

Hunt has attended counseling and said he would, “chill out, get good workouts and lay low,” if he was not permitted to be with the Browns.

“It hurts him not to be around there because if you can be around your teammates, that can help you keep a positive attitude, and that definitely helps,” Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “So that’s tough to hear.”

The NFL will, however, allow wide receiver Antonio Callaway to be with the Browns while he serves a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The punishment stems from several off-field incidents, including several arrests for marijuana possession.

The league’s decision enables Callaway to receive treatment for an ankle injury. He’s set to return against San Francisco on Oct. 7.

