After routing Indiana and New York by 39 and 29 points, respectively, in two home games over the previous 10 days, the Washington Mystics welcomed the Los Angeles Sparks to D.C.'s Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday for what figured to be a more difficult challenge. Unlike the Fever and Liberty, whose postseason hopes are all but cooked, the Sparks arrived with the third-best record in the league.

If the Mystics’ dominating 95-66 triumph was a playoff preview, organizers might want to start planning the team’s first championship parade.

“Hard to imagine a team beating [the Mystics] in a playoff series,” WNBA legend and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo tweeted during Washington’s latest blowout win. “One or two games? Sure. But a series? Right now I don’t see it.”

It is hard to imagine anyone knocking off the Mystics, especially when you consider some of these numbers from their historically dominant regular season:

[Natasha Cloud, first-place Mystics handle the pressure with ease in rout of Sparks]

11.9: The Mystics’ average point differential through 30 games, which ranks as the third-best mark in league history, according to ESPN, and the highest average differential since the Houston Comets outscored their opponents by 12.8 points per game en route to winning their fourth consecutive WNBA title in 2000. The Las Vegas Aces boast the second-best point differential this year — it’s 3.3, which is a lot less than 11.9. For comparison, the Milwaukee Bucks led the NBA with an 8.8 point differential this season, followed by the Golden State Warriors (6.5).

84: Percent of the time the Mystics win the WNBA title in ESPN reporter Kevin Pelton’s simulations, based on results through Sunday’s games. Pelton notes that of the teams responsible for the seven highest average point differentials in league history before this season, six went on to win the championship. “If the Mystics can win the first WNBA championship in franchise history, this year’s team has a chance to go down as one of the greatest in league history,” Pelton wrote.

8: Mystics wins by at least 25 points, a single-season WNBA record. That includes a 43-point trouncing of Connecticut, which is one game behind Washington in the standings. The Mystics also own the single-season record for wins by at least 20 points, with 13, which is four more than the previous high. They have four more regular season games to add to those marks.

22: Wins in 30 games, which ties the 2010 and 2018 teams for the most in franchise history. The 2010 team lost in the conference semifinals to Atlanta, while last year’s squad lost to Seattle in the WNBA Finals.

9.2: Three-pointers made per game by the Mystics, the most by any team since at least 2003. Washington made a WNBA record 18 three-pointers in a 107-68 win over Indiana on Aug. 18. Led by Elena Delle Donne (18.8), the Mystics are averaging 88.8 points per game, the most since the Phoenix Mercury averaged 89 in 2011.

12-3: Washington’s record at home. The Mystics are the only team in the league with a winning record (10-5) on the road and they’re closing in on the top seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Last season, the Mystics hosted postseason games at George Washington’s Smith Center and George Mason’s EagleBank Arena. Now they have a permanent home, where they haven’t lost since July 13.

