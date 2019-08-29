

The Nationals have engineered Spencer Kieboom’s season around his being more available, but now, when rosters expand, they must wait. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals optioned catcher Spencer Kieboom back to Class AA Harrisburg on Thursday morning. The team did not announce a corresponding move, but reliever Hunter Strickland — who went on the paternity list Tuesday after the birth of his second daughter, Brylee Drew — could return to the team Friday for the start of a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Kieboom, who served as the team’s backup catcher in the second half of last season, did not play in his two days with the team. Yan Gomes caught Patrick Corbin Tuesday, Kurt Suzuki handled Max Scherzer Wednesday. The decision to replace Strickland with Kieboom made sense on its face. Manager Dave Martinez likes to use his catchers to pinch-hit — Suzuki demonstrated why with a double, homer and four RBI on Wednesday — and Kieboom’s presence gave him the ability to do that. The Nationals have engineered the 28-year-old’s season around his availability to the big league club, stashing him in Harrisburg in case they need him on short notice as well as scaling back his starts to keep him healthy.

One side effect of his early promotion: Rosters expand to 40 on Sunday, but Kieboom will have to wait a minimum of 10 days to return to the majors. The Nationals’ only other catcher on the 40-man roster is Raudy Read, the 25-year-old with an .850 on-base-plus-slugging-percentage at Class AAA Fresno. The Grizzlies’ season ends on Monday, though the Nationals will need to plan ahead if they want Read available as early as Sunday. The team has learned this season that calling up a player from Fresno and expecting him to be available the same night is not feasible.

The team likely announced the Kieboom move on Thursday’s off-day instead of a more typical pregame announcement on Friday to start the clock on his return as early as possible. He can now rejoin the Nationals on Sept. 7, which is a Saturday and the third of four games against the National League East-leading Braves in Atlanta.

