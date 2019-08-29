

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are a contender to win the NFC this season. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

When sizing up the NFL playoff picture for the 2019 season, two things become clear: The NFC is deep, and the AFC isn’t.

You could argue that the NFC has 10 playoff-caliber teams, maybe 11 if you include the San Francisco 49ers, a team that could surprise if they get healthy. Andrew Luck’s retirement puts the Indianapolis Colts on the outside looking in of the playoff forecast, and could leave the AFC with just six or seven legitimate playoff contenders.

Let’s take our best shot at predicting the four division winners and two Wild-Card playoff teams from each conference, plus this season’s Super Bowl matchup and winner.

AFC

East: New England Patriots

The Patriots don’t have the most talent in the conference, but they do have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. They’ve been to five of the last eight Super Bowls. They also have a manageable path back to a division championship and first-round bye, playing in an AFC East that has three teams in rebuilding mode and against a schedule that features more lower-tiered quarterbacks than any other in the NFL.

In fact, the Patriots only face five quarterbacks that I would consider to be among the top two tiers in the league: Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Kansas City’s Mahomes, Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield. Four of those five matchups are at home. That’s a schedule that could get them to 12 wins.

West: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs feared that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill would be suspended this offseason, and traded up within the second round of the draft to select a potential replacement in Mecole Hardman. Hill was instead fully cleared to play this season, and between Hill, Hardman and former top-five pick Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs have one of the most explosive receiving corps in football. Mahomes might not throw 40-plus touchdown passes this year, but he will still keep this team in the Super Bowl hunt.

After adding defensive end Frank Clark and others, the Chiefs should be slightly better on defense than the unit that gave up 27 points per game last year.

North: Pittsburgh Steelers

The locker room dynamic is so much better following the departures of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, and even though the team isn’t as talented on offense, it could actually score more than the 27 points a game it produced a year ago, with Brown in the lineup and Bell holding out.

[Can the Steelers actually make this addition-by-subtraction thing work?]

Where the Steelers will improve the most is on defense. The Steelers ranked sixth in the league in yards allowed but gave up 22.5 points per game. They’ve upgraded at linebacker with speedy first-round pick Devin Bush, and they’ll benefit from a relatively light schedule. The only QBs in the top two tiers the Steelers will face are Brady, Mayfield, the Chargers’ Philip Rivers, the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and the Rams’ Jared Goff.

South: Jacksonville Jaguars

A week ago, I would have picked the Colts to win the AFC South. Luck’s retirement changed that. The AFC South is now a division that features four pretty good teams but no clear favorite.

The Houston Texans won the division with 11 wins last year, but they have problems. The offensive line is a work in progress. They lost running back Lamar Miller to a torn ACL and are in the process of potentially trading linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The Tennessee Titans still have to prove they can get above nine wins.

New quarterback Nick Foles could add a touchdown to the Jaguars’ scoring average, which was 15 points per game last year. The defense was fifth-best in yardage allowed last year and should keep opponents below 20 points per game in 2019.

Wild cards: Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns

The Chargers were 12-4 last year and a tiebreaker away from winning the AFC West. Even if their win total drops this year, they should still get a wild card. Rivers is a top-tier quarterback and the defense is excellent, although the injury to safety Derwin James will hurt. There are also issues on the offensive line, and running back Melvin Gordon is still holding out.

While some have the Browns winning the AFC North, I think they will barely edge out the Baltimore Ravens for the final wild-card spot. The roster is loaded, and Mayfield should be better this season with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., but they have problems along the offensive line, particularly if left tackle Greg Robinson can’t repeat his performance from a year ago.

[Odell Beckham Jr. and Cleveland are an unlikely fit but might be exactly what each other needs]

NFC

South: New Orleans Saints

The NFC South has three playoff-caliber teams in New Orleans, the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons, but the Saints have it all. Drew Brees ran an offense that scored 31.5 points per game a year ago. They run the ball well with Alvin Kamara, behind one of the league’s best offensive lines.

While the Saints don’t have a top-10 defense, they have one that is pretty good overall and can make big plays. Their talent gives them the edge over Carolina and Atlanta.



Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings are an NFC North contender this season. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

North: Minnesota Vikings

This is a tough division to predict, because the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are playoff-caliber teams. But I lean slightly toward the Vikings because they have a defense that could be top four in the NFL this season, along with an efficient passing offense featuring quarterback Kirk Cousins and two Pro Bowl receivers. Running back Dalvin Cook is healthy and could have a 1,000-yard season. Scoring should improve from the 22.5 points per game of last year.

What hurts Minnesota and the other NFC North teams is that they play one of the league’s toughest schedules, and it will be tough for any team to repeat the 5-1 division record compiled by the Bears last year, particularly with Aaron Rodgers going into the season healthy.

[Kirk Cousins is ready to 'make amends' for last year. The Vikings want him to do less.]

West: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams know it will be hard to repeat their 13-3 season of a year ago, and it’s always hard for teams that lose a Super Bowl to bounce back the next year. Still, this is the best team in the NFC West, and it should take the division with 11 wins.

There are concerns, including two new starters on the offensive line and Todd Gurley’s arthritic knee. The defense isn’t top 10, but should be top 15.

East: Dallas Cowboys

The Ezekiel Elliott holdout has been the main story of the Cowboys’ offseason, but it has overshadowed the fact that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, including perhaps the best offensive line in the sport and a host of young, talented defensive players.

The Cowboys are facing the same dilemma that the Seahawks had in 2013 and 2014 in that they have more talent than they can keep under the salary cap. Now it’s up to Jerry Jones to sign Elliott to an extension and do deals for Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, while understanding that they’re going to lose some good starters as early as next year.

Wild cards: Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks

It’s clearly a two-team race in the NFC East, and I think both teams will make it. So long as Carson Wentz can stay healthy for the entire season, the Eagles should get to 10 wins and secure at least a wild-card berth.

The Seahawks surprised a lot of teams by making the playoffs last year with a league-leading rushing attack and a better-than-expected defense. The team’s pass rush is a question mark, after it traded Frank Clark to the Chiefs. If the Seahawks could swing a trade for the Texans’ Clowney, who is believed to prefer Seattle or Philadelphia, they could challenge for the NFC West title. As things stand now, Ezekiel Ansah is their best pass rusher.

Offensively, they should stay at or above last year’s 27 point-per-game scoring average. Russell Wilson could end up having his best season.

Super Bowl

New Orleans Saints over the New England Patriots

This is the matchup we might have gotten last season were it not for the controversial no-call that helped the Rams win the NFC title game, and resulted in a new rule change for this season.

Despite the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and some other holes on offense, the Patriots should have no trouble moving the ball this season, and their defense should be even better than last year, when they gave up 20 points per game. I’ll predict that’s enough for them to once again get them past the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

But the Saints have the more talented roster, and after they advance past the Rams, who will make it to the NFC championship for a rematch of last season’s overtime game, they have the balance on both offense and defense to come away with the victory. Both Brees and Brady would be candidates to retire after the season, making the stakes of this Super Bowl matchup even higher.

