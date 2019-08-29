

Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for DeMarcus Cousins. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP, File)

Police in Alabama on Thursday issued an arrest warrant on domestic violence charges for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins.

The Mobile, Ala., municipal court website lists a third-degree harassing communications charge against Cousins. USA Today first reported the charge.

A former girlfriend of Cousins told Mobile police the six-time all-star threatened her in a phone conversation over whether she would allow their 7-year-old son to attend Cousins’s wedding to another woman.

The woman recorded the phone call, which was obtained by TMZ.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man in the phone call says. “Can I have my son here? Can I have my son here, please?”

After the woman responds “no, he’s not coming,” the man says, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f------ head.”

The Washington Post generally does not identify alleged victims of domestic abuse. She previously filed for a protective order against Cousins. On the application, obtained by Deadspin, the woman claimed Cousins “choked me before.”

The charge against Cousins in a Class A misdemeanor. If convicted, he would face a maximum of one year in prison.

“We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously,” the Lakers said in a statement Tuesday. “We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

The NBA said it was investigating the allegations.

Cousins has played sparingly over the past two years. In January 2018 he suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and missed an entire calendar year before returning last season with the Golden State Warriors. In July, he signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, though he’s expected to miss the upcoming season because of a torn ACL suffered during a pickup game this month.

Matt Bonesteel contributed to this report.

