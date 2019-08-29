

John Harbaugh enters his 12th season as coach of the Ravens with a new-look team around him. (Matt Rourke)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In a league of impatience and impermanence, there had been symbols of constancy for the Baltimore Ravens, from Ozzie Newsome in the front office to John Harbaugh on the sideline to Joe Flacco leading the offense to Terrell Suggs inheriting the role of defensive standard-bearer from Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

That sense of continuity was disrupted this past offseason, which is perhaps fitting for the Ravens as they approach a season in which they and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the traditional powers in the AFC North, have been shoved to the background while everyone talks about the suddenly celebrated Cleveland Browns. It is, in football terms, a world gone mad.

Harbaugh is back for a 12th season as the Ravens’ coach, his job security bolstered by last season’s playoff appearance after three years out of the postseason. Newsome continues to be a regular at the team’s headquarters. But he has stepped aside from the general manager’s job, allowing his longtime top front office lieutenant, Eric DeCosta, to take over as GM.

[The Browns are AFC North favorites. The Steelers and Ravens welcome the challenge.]

The roster that DeCosta now oversees lacks a pair of its mainstays. Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP who had been the Ravens’ starter at quarterback since his rookie season in 2008, gave way to then-rookie Lamar Jackson last season after returning from an injury and was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. Suggs left for Arizona via free agency after 16 seasons and 132.5 sacks in a Ravens uniform.

“They are the symbols of the Ravens over past years,” safety Tony Jefferson said as he stood by the edge of the fields at the team’s facility following a practice during training camp. “That part is different. And we do, as friends, miss those guys. But it’s a new year, 2019, and it’s time to start our own ways and go from there.”

Change is part of the sport. But saying farewells to a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback and one of the most productive pass rushers in league history in the same offseason is a major transition, particularly for an organization that so prides itself on stability.

“I’m not gonna lie: It is different,” cornerback Brandon Carr said. “But ... names change, faces change each and every year. The teams that are successful are the ones that don’t harp on those things.”

Suggs wasn’t the only prominent player to exit from what was the NFL’s top-ranked defense last season. Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith also left as free agents, and safety Eric Weddle was released. Safety Earl Thomas, formerly one of the cornerstones of the “Legion of Boom” secondary in Seattle, was added as a free agent, and the Ravens express confidence that the defense will remain among the league’s best.

“I think we have all the pieces,” Carr said. “It’s a little different makeup from last year. Each team is like that each and every year. But we have the guys across the board in each unit to go out there and be successful. It’s getting better each and every day and the chemistry part of it all.”

Jefferson said the defense “absolutely” can maintain last season’s level.

“Guys are excited to be back in this system and accepting the challenge of holding the title of the number one defense,” Jefferson said. “Everybody’s saying, ‘Everybody’s gone, so we’re gonna deflate.’ So everybody’s more motivated by that than anything.”

[Can the Steelers actually make this addition-by-subtraction thing work?]

All eyes will be on Jackson as he enters his first full season as an NFL starter. The Ravens adjusted their offense last season to accommodate Jackson’s run-first approach, and the rookie rallied them to the postseason at a time when another year out of the playoffs might have cost Harbaugh his job.

Harbaugh now is talking about revolutionizing the way offense is played in the NFL, with Jackson fully entrenched as the starter. It is a new era for NFL offenses, with concepts that have trickled up from the college game. A dual-threat quarterback no longer is viewed as a novelty or a liability. Still, Jackson must show that he has added polish to his game as a pocket passer, and the Ravens must be careful that they don’t put their new franchise centerpiece at too much peril during games.

“We do a lot of different stuff,” Jefferson said. “We’re not just a one-dimensional offense. They’ve really opened up the playbook. Lamar is playing great right now. I think it’s an exciting time in Ravens town.”

The Browns were the league’s “it” team of the offseason after trading for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster an offense built around second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Steelers hope to benefit from the relative calm resulting from the offseason departures of two prominent but disgruntled offensive standouts, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell. The Ravens believe that, even with their new look, they will be in the thick of the divisional chase.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys, guys we brought over that just want to win football games, want to make their plays and make the most of their opportunities,” Carr said. “So the ‘next man up’ mentality is: Those mainstay guys, franchise guys, are gone. But there are some other guys waiting in the wings that are hungry as well, ready to go out there and make their name as well.”

Read more:

Odell Beckham Jr. and Cleveland are an unlikely fit but might be exactly what each other needs

Andrew Luck made a brave decision, and he might inspire other NFL players to do the same

Pete Carroll is the NFL’s oldest head coach. You wouldn’t know it by watching him.